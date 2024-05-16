Oshi no Ko chapter 149: Akane plans to match Kana with Aqua

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 149, the manga series seemingly ended the feud between Kana and Akane fans as Akane decided to root for Kana Arima's love life with Aqua Hoshino. That said, the plan has an ulterior motive.

The previous chapter saw the '15-Year Lie' cast members go on a beach outing with Minami and Gotanda. During the trip, Akane told Aqua she had her eye on him. Moments later, Kana Arima confronted Akane and asked her to get back with Aqua.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 149: Akane ends her feud with Kana

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 149 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 149, titled By the Sea, features a slight flashback as it sees Kana Arima eavesdropping on Aqua and Akane's conversation. Upon seeing that the meat had been grilled quite well, Kana wanted to share the same with Akkun (Aqua) when she happened to walk in on the two talking.

Following their talk, Kana Arima was convinced that Akane Kurokawa was the only person capable of melting Aqua's heart. With that in mind, she asked her rival to return with Aqua.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 149 (Image via Shueisha)

Recently, Kana had begun to feel that Aqua was opening up to her. This led her to believe that she had a chance with him. However, after observing how Aqua behaved around Akane Kurokawa, Kana was convinced that Aqua was much happier with her than her mean-spirited self.

Akane immediately tried stopping Kana's assumptions as she no longer had romantic feelings for Aqua. The moment she placed her arm on Kana, she noticed Kana's tear-filled eyes. Nevertheless, as per Kana, if Akane still liked Aqua Hoshino, he would choose her because Akane was pretty, kind, and talented.

These compliments had Akane start twirling her hair, all embarrassed. Soon after, Akane tried to convince Kana of her charm. Kana needed to be more sincere and confess her feelings to Aqua. However, Kana was too embarrassed by that possibility and ran away.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 149 (Image via Shueisha)

Kana Arima was on her bed the next day, seemingly crying her eyes out. That's when Akane Kurokawa arrived at her home, conveying her intention to support Kana's love life.

While Kana was confused by Akane's intentions, Akane conveyed that as Aqua's ex-girlfriend, she wanted him to date someone she approved. Moreover, Akane had a lot of information on Aqua that could help Kana in her cause.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 149 (Image via Shueisha)

Moments later, the manga saw Akane walking away from Kana's home. That's when she spotted a billboard with Aqua's picture. When she saw Aqua's picture, Akane revealed her ulterior motive in trying to match Aqua with Kana.

Akane was certain that Aqua was keeping his loved ones away to keep them away from his revenge against Hikaru Kamiki. Thus, if Aqua had a girlfriend, he would find it difficult to follow his plan.

