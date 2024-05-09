Oshi no Ko chapter 149: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 is set to be released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series has returned from its Golden Week break and will be releasing a new chapter next week. Oshi no Ko manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter saw the cast members of the '15-Year Lie' movie have a fun day out with Minami and Gotanda. During this, Akane informed Aqua that she would have her eye on him to make sure he did not kill his father, Hikaru Kamiki. Moments later, Kana confronted Akane and asked her to get back with Aqua.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 release date and time

Kana Arima as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Oshi no Ko chapter 149 will be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulpub schedule, the Oshi no Ko chapter 149 will be released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Japan and a few other select countries.

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday May 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday May 15 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday May 15 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday May 15 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday May 15 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday May 15 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday May 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday May 16

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 149?

Minami and Ruby as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and mobile application.

The website only allows fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga. Meanwhile, the mobile application allows fans to read other chapters as well, albeit only once. If fans want to read those chapters repeatedly, they will have to purchase the MANGA Plus's premium membership.

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 Recap

Kana and Akane as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 148, titled 'End of Summer,' saw the cast members of the '15-Year Lie' movie enjoy a day on the beach with Minami Kotobuki and Taishi Gotanda. The cast members had seemingly forced Gotanda to drive them to the beach as his car was huge and suited for the occasion.

The manga later saw Kana Arima trying to entice Aqua by asking him to put suntan oil on her. Unfortunately for her, Akane Kurokawa forcibly took over the task.

Later in the evening, Akane informed Aqua that she was going to keep an eye on him to make sure he did not do something foolish like trying to kill his father Hikaru Kamiki. Moments later, Kana Arima confronted Akane and asked her to get back with Aqua as only she was capable of melting his heart.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 149?

Kana Arima as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 will most likely reveal Kana Arima's perspective as to why she gave up on trying to woo Aqua. It was only moments ago in the chapter that she tried to get him to apply suntan oil to her. However, she had now seemingly given up on Aqua, asking Akane to get back with him.

Therefore, the upcoming manga chapter could explain what made Kana Arima give up on her crush.

