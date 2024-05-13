Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers: Akane supports Kana's love life to protect Aqua

The alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers were supposed to reveal the aftermath of Kana admitting defeat to Akane over Aqua. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers from the chapter didn't disappoint, as the manga is set to pick up right from where the previous chapter ended.

The manga's previous chapter saw the cast of the '15-Year Lie' movie spending a day at the beach. While Kana tried wooing Aqua, Akane interrupted the same. The manga later saw Akane telling Aqua that she had her eye on him. Moments later, Kana confronted Akane and asked her to get back with Aqua.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers see Kana complimenting Akane

Aqua and Akane as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers, the upcoming chapter is set to pick up right from where the previous chapter ended, i.e., on the beach itself. Kana Arima had seemingly seen Aqua Hoshino and Akane Kurokawa speaking to each other all friendly from behind a tree. That hurt Kana as she started crying.

She believed that she had a silly misunderstanding about how Aqua started being friendly with her again. That led her to believe that she had a chance with him. However, on seeing Aqua's interaction with Akane, Kana Arima was convinced that Aqua was much happier when he was with Akane.

Kana and Akane as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kana even says that it made sense from Aqua's perspective, as there was no way he would choose a boring, mean-spirited woman like her. Right after, Akane tried to cheer up Kana, but Kana's eyes were filled with tears.

Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers saw Kana conveying to Akane Kurokawa that if she were Aqua, she too, would choose Akane. That's because Akane was pretty, smart and a talented actress.

Moreover, she had a kind and gentle personality to the point that it was annoying how good she was. Hearing this made Akane blush as she began twirling her hair with her fingers.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers saw Akane trying to make Kana aware of her own charm.

The only reason she ran away from it was because she didn't dare to confess to herself. Kana denied the accusation and ran off. The next day as Kana could be seen lying on her bed, seemingly crying, Akane comes to meet her.

Akane had no intention to let Kana get away. She had seemingly been thinking about their conversation on the beach and decided to support Kana Arima's love life.

Kana and Akane as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

The alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers saw Akane claiming that as Aqua's ex-girlfriend, she had a lot of information on him.

However, Kana was confused about what Akane had to gain from helping her. In response, Akane conveyed that she did not want Aqua to date anyone that she did not approve of.

Right after, Akane asked Kana to confess to Aqua. However, Kana still refused to do the same. Before leaving, Akane told Kana to leave everything to her. However, just as she began walking, she spotted a billboard of Aqua Hoshino. That's when the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 149 spoilers revealed the real reason behind Akane's actions

Akane knew that Aqua was keeping away from Kana to not involve her in his revenge. Thus, if Aqua were to have an important lover, he would not be able to seek revenge on Hikaru Kamiki. That's why Akane planned on supporting Kana's love life with Aqua.

