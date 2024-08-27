Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 preview and what to expect

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Hence, the manga released its preview a day before the episode's release. The preview was scheduled to be released on Monday but was delayed by a day. The upcoming episode, titled 'Dream,' will be available to watch on HIDIVE.

The anime's previous episode revealed Kana Arima's past and saw the once-genius child actor showcase her real skills as an actor. While she was reluctant to do it, Aqua knew just how to push her buttons. Following that, Aqua delved into emotional acting by giving in to his emotions of having lost his mother Ai in the past.

Aqua will put on a powerful performance in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

As evident from the preview, Aqua Hoshino is set to put on a painful but powerful emotional performance by using the frustration and sadness that came from his mother Ai's death. Ai dreamt of performing at the Tokyo Dome. Hence, failing to help her fulfill her wish had been weighing down Aqua. Taking advantage of such feelings, Aqua will perform to the fullest in the final stages of the stage play.

This will be the first time Aqua Hoshino will be shown acting to his fullest potential using his emotional acting. Therefore, his co-stars and family, especially Kana Arima and Ruby Hoshino should be left shocked by his display of emotions.

Tokyo Blade Stage Play will end in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9

Ai and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

With the upcoming episode, Oshi no Ko Season 2 anime will end the Tokyo Blade Stage Play. This means that the story arc will finally end, hopefully leading to Aqua Hoshino gaining some clues about his biological father's identity.

As fans might remember, Aqua Hoshino agreed to partake in the stage play solely because Kaburagi Masaya promised to reveal some secrets about Ai Hoshino's past in exchange. Therefore, the upcoming episode could see Kaburagi Masaya disclosing a chapter from Ai's past and relationships.

The new arc may begin in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9

Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

With the end of the 'Tokyo Blade Stage Play Arc,' the anime will finally begin a new story arc. Considering that the previous eight episodes were heavily centered on Aqua Hoshino, the remaining episodes from the anime could be focused on his sister Ruby Hoshino.

While she has appeared several times in the anime, she has yet to play a key role. Therefore, the next episode could set up the new story arc, possibly focusing either on Ruby or one of the other B-Komachi idol group members.

