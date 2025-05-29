Part 2 comes full circle in Chainsaw Man chapter 204 with Denji's own Asa Mitaka moment

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 was released on May 27, 2025, and it marked the conclusion of Denji against Fakesaw Man. Although the entire chapter mainly focused on Denji's own clash against the Fakesaw Man, the appearance of the Fire Devil and his eerie yet non-hostile words towards Denji ended up becoming the highlight.

Although most of the chapter might look like an action sequence mainly depicting the fight between the two chainsaw-wielding devils, it might be possible that the entire chapter is drawing parallels to Asa Mitaka's fight against the Justice Devil. This brings Denji closer to his darkest and most vulnerable moment, similar to what happened with Asa Mitaka.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 204.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 is preparing Denji's character for his biggest fall yet

Chainsaw Man chapter 204: Fakesaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 started with Asa and Denji being subjected to the Falling Devil's attacks. Although both of them survive, Yoru takes off in a rush, claiming that she could defeat the Falling Devil. This depicts a hot-headedness that eerily resembles Denji in his initial days as a devil hunter.

Oddly enough, Denji's own character traits and dialogue depicted throughout the chapter serve as a payoff of Part 1's plot threads, while simultaneously serving as a payoff for Denji's character development. Denji's calm demeanor and actually thought-out fight plan, the clear bisection alongside his actual want to save the unfortunate civilians, is a clear indication and pay-off of Denji's encounters with Reze and Katana Man.

Although the fight ended rather quickly, the imagery of Denji saving the absorbed civilians as well as him standing over them while being covered in human remains also serves as a parallel to Yoru and Asa's own fight against the Justice Devil. That ended with her sitting atop a throne of human remains.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204: Denji and the Fire Devil (Image via Shueisha)

While the numerous parallels have been major callbacks to previous chapters, the entire chapter revolves around a theme of Denji's character growth. It focuses on how he has somewhat grown as a person on his journey to become loved as Chainsaw Man.

Unfortunately, given Fujimoto's usual plot formula, it is very much possible all of the transpiring events are to serve as Denji's climb to the light before setting up his eventual fall via the Fire Devil's words. This is similar to what happened in Part 1, as well as at the beginning of Part 2 with Asa Mitaka.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 will be released on June 5, 2025, and will reveal the Fire Devil's actual motives. Although the Fire Devil isn't hostile towards Denji, it is possible that the situation changes very soon, given the presence of Yoru. The unrevealed face at the end of chapter 240 still remains as one of the most discussed plot points within the fandom.

Although many have already claimed how the face must be a past known character, an equal number of people have claimed how he might be an insignificant background character meant to serve as a reminder of Denji's rather selfish origins.

