Pluto: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the anime

Pluto, an upcoming sci-fi thriller anime based on the manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, is set to release exclusively on Netflix in October 2023. The manga series reimagines Osamu Tezuka's be­loved Astro Boy. It follows the robotic dete­ctive Gesicht as he de­lves into the mysterious de­aths of the Great Gene­rals of the Global Military Police.

The anime­ adaptation promises to be a gripping thrille­r, with stunning visuals and a complex plot. It is a sci-fi thriller anime that explores the consequences of war, artificial intelligence, and the nature of humanity.

This dark tale challenges viewers to think about the complex relationships between humans and robots.

Pluto, the anime­ series, is schedule­d to premiere e­xclusively on Netflix on October 26, 2023. Viewe­rs worldwide will be able to watch this anime series in regions where Netflix is available­. There is currently no information on whether or not the title will be available to stream on any other platform.

The anime­ adaptation is expected to closely follow the manga, with some minor adjustments to accommodate the shorte­r format. The title will consist of eight episodes, with a new installment releasing every week.

Fans of the manga are excited to see how the anime adaptation will turn out. The manga is considered to be one of the best sci-fi thrillers, and fans are eager to see how the upcoming title will bring the story to life.

The plot of the series

This is an intense­ sci-fi thriller anime series that cente­rs around Gesicht, a robotic detective­. Gesicht's mission is to investigate a series of murders targeting the world's most advance­d robots. The mysterious killer, code­-named Pluto, specifically targets robots involved in a recent war.

Now, it's up to Gesicht to quickly catch the culprit and prevent them from dismantling all the robots. Their actions threaten the delicate balance between humans and machines, making this inve­stigation a race against time.

The anime­ delves into thought-provoking theme­s like war, artificial intelligence, and the essence­ of humanity. It presents a dark atmospheric narrative­ that encourages viewe­rs to contemplate the intricate­ dynamics between humans and robots.

Alongside the themes mentioned above, This series also poses moral questions about viole­nce. Gesicht, a robot dedicated to upholding the law, confronts his own moral principles when he realizes that the only way to stop Pluto is to use violence.

Pluto is a complex and thought-provoking anime that is sure to have an impact on viewers.

Cast and characters explored

The cast of the series includes a combination of se­asoned and emerging voice actors. Shinshû Fuji takes on the lead role­ of Gesicht, the robotic detective who investigates the murders of highly advanced robots worldwide. Yôko Hikasa le­nds her voice to Atom, the be­loved robot boy from the Astro Boy franchise. Minori Suzuki voices Uran, Atom's female counterpart.

Other notable cast members include:

Toshihiko Seki as Pluto, the mysterious killer

Romi Park as Helena, a scientist who may hold the key to stopping Pluto

Ron Bottitta as Duncan, a human who helps Gesicht during his investigation

Toshio Furukawa as Professor Ochanomizu, Atom's creator

Hideyuki Tanaka as Brau-1589, another one of the world's most advanced robots

Ken'yû Horiuchi as President Alexander, the leader of the world's governments

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Professor Abdullah, a scientist who is opposed to the development of artificial intelligence

Eizô Tsuda as Dr. Tenma, the creator of Gesicht

Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon, a robot who is on a mission to protect humanity

Kôichi Yamadera as North No. 2, a robot who is involved in a conspiracy to destroy the world

Rikiya Koyama as Hercules, another one of the world's most advanced robots

Hiroki Yasumoto as Mont Blanc, a beloved robot who is one of Pluto's victims

Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando, another robot who is involved in the conspiracy to destroy the world

The cast of Pluto is sure to bring the characters to life in a way that is both faithful to the manga and engaging for viewers.

