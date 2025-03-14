Pochita isn't Chainsaw Man's Chainsaw Devil (& he isn't the Birth Devil either)

Chainsaw Man's Pochita could arguably be one of animanga's best-written characters. With about 196 chapters released, his true identity continues to be a topic of speculation to this day. While many would simply label him as he was introduced, the Chainsaw Devil, others hold different opinions. Previously, a popular theory identified him as the Birth Devil.

However, that theory was eventually set aside, and a recently surfaced idea seems to be taking center stage. This new speculation offers a detailed explanation as to why Pochita is neither Chainsaw nor Birth but rather the Humanity Devil. When looking back with that logic in mind, it provides answers to intriguing questions about the Horsemen, Pochita's power source, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita could be something entirely different from Chainsaw or Birth

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Delving right in, the theory hypothesizes that Pochita is actually the Humanity Devil, not the Chainsaw Devil or Birth Devil. This would explain why he fought the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Essentially, each of them represents a human fear: Control, War, Famine, and Death. These concepts arise because of humans—no society, political structures, and power struggles eliminate Control and War; hunger is a struggle only humans face, and they deeply fear Death.

According to the series lore, Pochita was the one fighting them. Addressing the "why" question, the theory attributes it to humanity's drive to fend off these fears through progress, survival, and willpower.

In fact, humanity itself battles these fears, too: to overcome Control, tyrants are overthrown; to defeat War, peace treaties are made, and rebuilding occurs; to tackle hunger, science explores new ways to farm and produce food; and to beat Death, medicine strives to preserve life for longer.

Thus, if Pochita is indeed the Humanity Devil, he would essentially represent the indomitable human spirit—the ability to endure and rebuild no matter what. In other words, it's akin to pushing forward when setbacks occur. Such reasoning aligns with Pochita telling Denji to keep living, no matter what he faces.

With this established, the concern turns to Pochita's power source: How does he derive strength from Fear like regular Devils?

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

The theory further speculates that, unlike other Devils, which embody specifically feared concepts, Pochita draws power from Human fear itself. This is because Humans are the most terrifying living creatures, capable of war, devastation, manipulation, cruelty, and more. This implies that Pochita grows stronger when people fear humanity and its capabilities, such as creating nuclear weapons for war. Now, this leads to another question: Why chainsaws?

This brings us to another Chainsaw Man theory, which focuses on Chainsaws themselves. Chainsaws are tools of creation and destruction. They are used to clear forests, destroy homes, and wreak havoc, similar to what humanity does.

However, they also serve essential purposes in lumbering for buildings, clearing paths for roads, and in medicine, ultimately furthering civilization. This dual nature personifies humanity—the loud, chaotic, and ever-moving nature of human progress.

The hypothesis then postulates why Chainsaws specifically. Instead of one simple motion, they continually eat away at the target, likely symbolizing the relentless advancement of humanity. Interestingly, chainsaws were not initially designed for destruction but for assisting in childbirth very early on. It was only later that their design was heavily modified into a deadly weapon. Thus, Pochita is powerful because he exists alongside humanity's emergence, making him the oldest Devil.

Pochita and Denji (Image via MAPPA)

His age may be comparable to or even greater than that of the Horsemen and/or the Primal Fears. Without humanity, these Devils would not exist. Therefore, Pochita can be seen as the foundation of the Devil System.

Additionally, he appeared in Chainsaw Man as a Dog, reflecting the idea that dogs are man's best friend; in other words, despite the darkness, humanity maintains hope and friendship, even when it comes in the form of a small orange puppy. Consequently, Denji fused not just with a simple Devil but with the essence of humanity itself.

Finally, Denji is Chainsaw Man's most human character. He does not possess grand ambitions; instead, he desires the simple things in life, like food and love. Still only a teenager, he makes mistakes and is easily manipulated, yet he continues to grow and learn. He is far from being a perfect protagonist; instead, he is flawed and driven by fundamental human desires.

If the theory holds true, the bond between Pochita and Denji symbolizes humanity with its messy, imperfect, but resilient nature.

In conclusion

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Pochita’s true nature in Chainsaw Man remains one of its most compelling mysteries, and the Humanity Devil theory offers an intriguing perspective on his role. By positioning Pochita as a representation of human resilience, struggle, and progress, this theory provides a fresh perspective on his battle against the Four Horsemen and his connection to fear.

Furthermore, the symbolic link between chainsaws and human development reinforces this idea, highlighting Pochita as a force of both creation and destruction. Additionally, his bond with Denji underscores this theme, as Denji embodies humanity's flawed yet ever-evolving essence.

Whether true or not, theories like this enhance the narrative by delving into how Chainsaw Man grapples with existential and philosophical questions. Ultimately, Pochita may be more than just a powerful Devil; he could represent humanity’s relentless drive to survive, adapt, and move forward despite the odds.

