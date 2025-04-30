Pochita may be Chainsaw Man's Chaos Devil (& his opposition to Makima proves it)

Chainsaw Man's Pochita continues to puzzle fans regarding his origins and the fear he embodies. The series straightforwardly establishes him as the Chainsaw Devil, who forged a contract with Denji and subsequently became Chainsaw Man. But given creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's knack for pitching amazing curveballs, there is definitely something more to Pochita.

Previous hypotheses labelling him as the Birth Devil gained a lot of traction. A major part of this was due to how chainsaws were invented and their importance in human history. However, recent discussion look to Pochita as the Chaos Devil and evidence available when looking closely does seem plausible. His ability to fight off the Horsemen and Weapon Hybrids are likely a teaser of his true power.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita's opposition to Makima teases him as the Chaos Devil

An interesting fact about Pochita upon its revelation was him going toe-to-toe with the Horsemen and the Weapon Hybrids in Hell. Nothing much of the battle was mentioned, but it does speak highly of his true strength, given that it took this kind of opposition to cause him to flee. This is where the idea that Pochita may be the Chaos Devil originates.

In Part I, when speaking of Chainsaw Man, Makima states that every action he takes must be chaotic. She refer to him as the Chainsaw Devil, but as Chainsaw Man. This is the same case when the other 3 Horsemen talk about him, using the same name as reference. Not to mention, Chaos and Control are opposites, hence it makes sense why they are on opposing sides.

Moving on, Pochita fighting all whoever he did in Hell is less becoming of a Chainsaw Devil and more of a Chaos Devil - sheer power. Greek Mythology places Chaos as the oldest and most powerful, primal as ever. It is plausible since chaos has existed since the beginning of time. Moreover, Pochita's Erasure ability represents nothingness, defined by disorder and confusion.

The root cause of fear growing are the Devil attacks themselves. Being the embodiment of chaos, Pochita's power likely grows every time a Devil attacks, causes chaos and strikes fear into people's hearts. Again, a chainsaw doesn't necessarily represent the fear of the concept they embody, like the Darkness Devil wielding a sword.

Chainsaws can be viewed as a tool of violence and chaos. This is mostly due to its destructive capabilities, the loud noise that is heard when it starts and its appearance. So in this case, chainsaws were the best option considering the kind of havoc they can bring. Finally, Pochita's weakened form is also an indicator of his probable link to being the Chaos Devil.

In his "dog-form", Pochita closely resembles Hundun, a being from Chinese mythology. It is believed to be a symbol of primordial chaos. If correct, then Pochita's links to being the Chaos Devil could be stronger than ever. Moreover, it would work to quash the theories which position Pochita as the Birth Devil.

In Conclusion

Pochita’s true nature in Chainsaw Man continues to remain shrouded in mystery, with compelling points placing him as the Chaos Devil rather than merely the Chainsaw Devil. His immense power - evident in his ability to confront the Horsemen and Weapon Hybrids together - goes beyond what one may expect from a Devil tied to a single object.

Symbolically, his opposition to Makima (Control Devil) pushes this idea, as chaos is the natural antithesis of control. Moreover, his Erasure ability, primal power, and resemblance to Hundun - a symbol of primordial chaos in Chinese mythology - underpins the idea of Pochita embodying chaos itself. With chainsaws evoking fear due to their nature, Pochita’s symbolism exceed their mechanical horror.

Though speculative, placing Pochita as the Chaos Devil seems to be in line with Chainsaw Man’s deeper mythos and Fujimoto’s knack for subverting expectations.

