Pokemon Horizons episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, April 21, 2023. The episode will be available at 6:55 pm JST on local networks such as TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and others.

The previous episode saw Amethio and the explorers go after Liko and the Rising Voltteccers in pursuit of Liko's pendant. While Liko, wanting to protect the Pokemon, decided to go with the explorers, Sprigatito made her realize that she was lying to herself. Nevertheless, the explorers fled the area with Liko's Sprigatito.

Liko will reunite with Sprigatito in Pokemon Horizons episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Liko as seen in Pokemon Horizons episode 3 preview (Image via OLM)

Pokemon Horizons episode 3, titled As Long as I'm With Nyahoja, I'm Sure, will be released on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2:55 am, Friday, April 21

Central Standard Time: 4:55 am, Friday, April 21

Eastern Standard Time: 5:55 am, Friday, April 21

British Standard Time: 10:55 am, Friday, April 21

Central European Time: 11:55 am, Friday, April 21

Indian Standard Time: 3:25 pm, Friday, April 21

Philippine Standard Time: 5:55 pm, Friday, April 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:25 pm, Friday, April 21

Amethio as seen in Pokemon Horizons episode 3 preview (Image via OLM)

In Japan, Pokemon Horizons episode 3 will be available to watch on local television networks such as TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and a number of other platforms. Fans around the globe may need to wait for Netflix to release the anime in batches of episodes, similar to Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.

What to expect from Pokemon Horizons episode 3?

Pokébip @Pokebip



#anipoke Preview de l'épisode 3 de Pokémon : Les Horizons ! Preview de l'épisode 3 de Pokémon : Les Horizons !#anipoke https://t.co/u31RGUk5N9

Pokemon Horizons episode 3 will most likely see Liko attempting to rescue Sprigatito alongside the Rising Voltteccers.

At the end of the previous episode, Amethio and the explorers failed to acquire Liko's special pendant, following which they stole Sprigatito so that the protagonist comes to them.

Thus, the upcoming episode will see Liko and Friede locating Amethio as Ceruledge and Captain Pikachu are set to have their rematch, which may see Sprigatito reunite with Liko.

The upcoming episode might also feature Roy's first appearance in the anime as much more about his special Pokeball could be revealed.

Recap of Pokemon Horizons episode 2

Captain Pikachu as seen in Pokemon Horizons episode 2 (Image via OLM)

Pokemon Horizons episode 2, titled The Pendant of Beginning: Part 2, saw Friede bringing Liko and Sprigatito to his group's airship, The Brave Asagi. Upon arriving on the ship, Liko met the members of the Rising Voltteccers, soon after which, Amethio and the explorers started tailing them.

While Friede tried to get away from them by flying into a storm, the explorers managed to board the ship and convince Liko to go with them. That's when Friede, along with Captain Pikachu, tried to stop them.

Liko did not want the Pokemon to be harmed, so she asked them to stop fighting. However, Sprigatito encouraged her to defend herself. Soon after that, Amethio and the explorers fled the scene with Sprigatito.

Poll : 0 votes