As one of the biggest media franchises in the world, Pokemon has enjoyed success among different audiences for different reasons, ranging from video games to merchandise to anime series. There’s a high chance that most '90s kids had enjoyed the Pokemon Journeys anime on television. They have also been privy to the thousands of memes about Ash never growing up or winning the Pokemon League.

Now, these memes have come to an end with Ash and Pikachu finally winning the Pokemon World Championship. While it feels exhilarating to see Ash's struggles finally pay off, it is nonetheless a bittersweet moment for fans, as Ash's departure from the screen might seem equivalent to bidding goodbye to a part of themselves.

However, the anime itself is not ending and fans are speculating about the new protagonists.

10 Pokemon Characters who should replace Ash as the protagonist

1) Goh

Mr.Goose @bingaroonie0611 Okay this is different to when ash threw a pokeball at iris he actually saw a pokemon but didn't know it was in iris's hair

Goh literally thought iris was a pokemon





Goh, who is now teamed with Ash in Pokémon Journeys, is the most logical choice to take over as the main character. Goh is an idealistic young guy who, after having an unfortunate brush with the Legendary Pokémon as a boy, has ambitions of capturing Mew. He is just as eager and motivated to become a Pokémon Master as Ash, and he is prepared to travel the entire world to achieve this goal.

As a secondary protagonist, Goh has proven to be interesting enough in his own right, though some may argue that he hasn't existed for long enough to win over fans like some of the other characters on this list have. Given more time, Goh would make a fine Ash substitute.

2) Gary

Egotistical and selfish, Gary has been Ash's greatest foe ever since the first episode of the series. He does not treat his Pokémon with the same level of affection as Ash does. Yet spectators got to see a more modest Gary in his recent run-in with Ash after the latter had won the World Championship.

He may be more concerned about his Pokemon and enemies after feeling inferior more than once. This, along with his kinship with Professor Oak, might introduce a newer insight into the old dynamic and open new storytelling possibilities.

3) Dawn

AbsoDraws @AbsoZelda So I've been revisiting Pokémon Shining Pearl and honestly it got way too much hate this game is really good and I still think it was worth the price also chibi dawn just it's different.

Dawn joined Ash and Brock's team as their female ally after May and Max departed. She is upbeat, self-assured, and friendly towards her pals like Ash is. If Dawn were the primary character, the largest change would be that instead of going to gyms and fighting, she would participate in competitions.

Despite being a skilled trainer, she has always placed more importance on having fun with her Pokémon than defeating the Elite Four, making her Ash's perfect replacement.

4) Misty

Fans never get tired of seeing Ash's oldest companions on screen. Misty was the Cerulean Gym leader who has been with Ash from the start of his journey. She is, however, also quite comparable to Ash because of her fondness towards combat and her faith in her Pokémon.

She would make a fine protagonist even if she solely cares about water Pokémon and doesn't want to fight gym leaders. Both Brock and Misty have been adored by fans for a long time, and they always look forward to seeing the original team reunite.

5) Iris

◓ @KuroBlitz96 Since we now know what a Pokémon Master is, at least to Ash anyways, I feel like it's safe to assume the same applies for Dragon Master, and therefore, it paints a whole new layer to Iris's character. Dragons are powerful and synced with Nature, that's why she wasn't Type locked.

Iris was Ash's companion during Pokemon: Black White, and a Pokemon trainer and a worthy adversary in her own right. Iris is a character from Pokémon the Series that accompanied Ash on his journey through the Unova region. She adopts a position akin to Misty's. As a result, she frequently refers to Ash as a young child, which irritates him.

She is revealed to have won the title of Champion of Unova in Pokémon Journeys: The Series and has since gone on to place seventh among the top eight Trainers in the globe in the World Coronation Series. She is as qualified as anyone to hold the title of the following hero.

6) Meowth

Rafi @ThePokeRaf After 25 years of annoying yet funny, wholesome, heartwarming and entertaining moments, Team Rocket's Trio - Jessie, James and Meowth leave the Pokémon anime. These characters were some of the most charming and they for sure made the anime special. I will miss them

Making Meowth a potential replacement for Ash might seem more fat-fetched. However, Meowth, along with the rest of Team Rocket, have become fan favorite characters. They cemented their place as villains who not only genuinely cared for each other but also managed to cheer Ash on from the stands during his final battle as Pokemon Master.

Meowth's sad backstory, his ability to understand other Pokemon and the perspective of a Pokemon sounds like a new and refreshing way for the franchise to progress.

7) Cynthia

There are many discussions regarding Ash's best rival, and some are more favoured than others. One of the most well-known Pokémon characters is Cynthia. Her past is mostly unknown, which provides the ideal setting for the story. Her journey around Sinnoh after acquiring her Pokémon from Professor Rowan would be enjoyable.

Her interest in mythology may provide the ideal setting for learning more about the history of the region before Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. This would also grant the Sinnoh region a much-needed period of development, which would compensate for the time between now and the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

8) Red

Red served as the franchise's first hero. He was a playable character in the early games, and if it weren't for him, Ash might not have been. Red was the star of Pokémon Origins and has also appeared in the manga Pokémon Adventures.

Fans have longed to see more of him for years because of how well he did in both of these roles. Red is the only person who could possibly compete with Ash. Red has been known for creating the first Pokedex and capturing all Pokemon of the Kanto region

9) Liko

PokeLiko @Silaistheb32044 For me it is clear that Liko will not remain quiet and shy. Her journey as a Pokemon trainer will be like her therapy. She will gain confidence. She will be a character who goes through a process and Roy will help her with that as well.

In actuality, one of the more intriguing contenders for the future Pokemon anime series has potentially been unveiled. Fans have been able to see Liko (Japanese: Liko), a female character from Pokémon Horizons: The Series, in all trailers and artwork.

She possesses an enigmatic pendant that belonged to her grandmother but whose true use is now unclear. Liko is a student at Indigo Academy and is most likely the owner of a Sprigatito, one of the series' starters.

10) Roy

Rafi @ThePokeRaf Which Pokémon do you think will be Roy's first capture?

Roy, a young boy, is the other character that may be seen in the trailers and other images. He is most likely Pokémon Horizons: The Series' male lead.

He owns a mystery Poké Ball, however, it's not yet clear what it's for. It might have a connection with time-travel and Legendary Pokemon, since that theme is what Paldean region will be about.

Although Liko and Roy have been the most advertised characters, the Pokemon anime has never stopped short of surprising its fans. The new series, Pokemon Horizons will air in Japan in April 14.

