Pokemon Journeys Episode 134: Release Date, Time, What to expect and more

Pokemon Journeys episode 134 is expected to be released on Friday, December 2, 2022. The episode will be available at 06.55 pm JST on local networks such as Tokyo MX, TV TOKYO, BS Asahi, and others. It will likely feature the next step for the Project Mew teams that got separated.

In the previous episode, Team Project Mew set off to Farway Island in search of Mew. However, they get separated while ascending a summit. Towards the end, Quilon and Gary encounter a Groudon while Danika, Horace, and Goh face a Kyogre.

All you need to know about Pokemon Journeys Episode 134

Release Date and Time

Pokemon Journeys Episode 134 will air on Friday, December 2, 2022. The episode will be available at 6:55 pm for those in Japan. Time may differ for viewers outside of Japan due to differences in time zones.

The timings for the same have been mentioned as follows:

Pacific Time: 01:55 am

Central Time: 03:55 am

Eastern Time: 04:55 am

British Summer Time: 09:55 am

Central European Summer Time: 10:55 am

Indian Standard Time: 03:25 pm

Philippine Time: 05:55 pm

Australian Central Time: 07:25 pm

Where to Watch

For those in Japan, the episode will be available on local television networks such as TV TOKYO, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and a number of other platforms. For fans in other parts of the world, Crunchyroll is a great option.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 134 will also be up on Netflix for fans in the West. The platform offers both subbed and dubbed versions of the show. It will not, however, be a simulcast. This means that the most recent episodes won't be available immediately after their Japanese broadcast.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 134 preview

Mew as seen in Pokémon Journeys (Image via OLM studios)

The previous episode ended with the two groups coming face-to-face with Pokemon they needed to take down before moving forward. Pokemon Journeys Episode 134 will showcase precisely that. After getting separated, they decided to meet at a common location, but getting there would not be easy.

Danika, Horace, and Goh were also completely unaware that Mew was following them in the cave. Were they about to face Kyogre and Mew or was it anticipating something? Only time will tell.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 recap

Goh and the other trainers on Project Mew set out to Farway Island in search of the legendary Pokemon Mew. Danika explained that the island was surrounded by turbulent winds, making entry impossible except during a brief one-week period between the wet and dry seasons. Professor Amarnath further added that a strong psychic presence was detected near Table Mountain's center, hinting at Mew.

Young Goh (Image via OLM Studio)

Upon landing, the trainers head out with advice from the professor to stay in contact. Goh was unsure how he'd react if they came across Mew as he wanted to catch it.

When Gary, Horace, Goh, Danika, and Quilon arrive at a river, they are attacked by a Swampert. Horace surprises everyone by dealing with it using a Virizion. Finally, they arrive at Table Mountain. While ascending, they get separated when a Skarmory swoops in and cuts the rope that is binding them.

They decide to meet at the center and move along. The episode ends with Quilon and Gary encountering a Groudon while Danika, Horace, and Goh are faced with a Kyogre.

