Will Ash return in Pokémon Project Mew? Explained

Pokémon Project Mew will begin a new adventure after a historic moment. Ash Ketchum finally achieved his goal in Pokémon Journeys when he beat Leon and became the newest world champion. His 25 years of hard work, sweat, and dedication paid off as he clinched the world title.

Now, it seems like the young trainer's journey is finally over. As things stand, Ash Ketchum will not feature in the upcoming Pokémon Project Mew, which will instead focus on Ash's companion, Goh.

Pokémon Project Mew to shift focus from Ash Ketchum to Goh

Set to be released on November 25, 2022, Pokémon Project Mew will look at another journey, a newer journey. Pokémon Journeys episode 132 witnessed history as Ash clinched the title of World Champion after dethroning the reigning champion, Leon. This time, however, it will not be Ash Ketchum who takes center stage, but rather his companion, Goh.

Goh accompanied Ash on his incredible journey of becoming the World Champion. Now, the spotlight turns to him as he sets out on a tough mission alongside other eager trainers to uncover the secrets of the Pokémon world. Thus will begin Pokémon Project Mew, an adventure to gather more information on the legendary Pokémon Mew.

What is Project Mew and what role will Goh play?

Project Mew was a special research project in which different trainers were recruited from around the Pokémon world to find Mew. Their objective was to collect the genes of various Pokémon. Professor Amaranth and other official members involved in the project were working hard to locate Mew in order to learn more about the origins of Pokémon.

Like Ash, Goh was a 10-year-old rookie Pokémon Trainer and a research assistant at the Cerise Laboratory. He had a goal of capturing every Pokémon present in every region. Interested in Mew, he signed up for the project in hopes of learning more about it and hopefully catching the rare and legendary Pokémon.

Professor Oak was the first one to introduce the project to Ash and Goh when they dropped by his laboratory. Once briefed, they learned of his inclusion and aided him in defeating a wild Moltres to collect one of its feathers, as part of the project's Trial Missions.

Previously, after showing interest in the project, Goh received an email from Project Mew informing him that he would be accepted into the project. Accompanied by Ash, the pair set out to Mt. Coronet for their first mission to capture an Alolan Ninetales.

Thanks to help from Quillon and Ash, Goh successfully completed his first Trial Mission. This led to him being accepted into the group by the project head, Professor Amaranth.

Final Thoughts

Pokémon Project Mew will likely mark the end of the line for Ash and focus elsewhere. It will hand the spotlight to other characters and give them a chance to prove themselves as worthy trainers.

Goh's deep interest in Mew pushed him to sign up for the project and after being accepted, he will go all in to capture it. It will be interesting to see the studio change up the scene and zero in on Goh's development as a trainer and his journey.

