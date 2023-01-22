Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, January 27, 2023. The episode will be available at 6.55 pm JST on local networks such as Tokyo MX, TV TOKYO, BS Asahi, and others.

The previous episode saw Ash having a reunion with Misty as both wanted to catch Clauncher. Thus, to decide who would be able to grab hold of it, Ash and Misty have a battle seeing Politoad face Corphish. Politoad won the fight, making Misty the winner and the one to capture Clauncher as her own. The end of the episode saw Misty joining Ash on his journey.

Ash and Misty meet Brock and Cilan in Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Misty, as seen in Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master (Image via OLM)

Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3, titled Takeshi and Dent and the Forest Witch!, will be released on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 6.55 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 1.55 am, Sunday, January 27

Central Standard Time: 3.55 am, Sunday, January 27

Eastern Standard Time: 4.55 am, Sunday, January 27

British Standard Time: 10.55 am, Sunday, January 27

Central European Time: 11.55 am, Sunday, January 27

Indian Standard Time: 3.25 pm, Sunday, January 27

Philippine Standard Time: 5.55 pm, Sunday, January 27

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.25 pm, Sunday, January 27

Clauncher as seen in Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master (Image via OLM)

In Japan, Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3 will be available to watch on local television networks such as TV TOKYO, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and a number of other platforms. For fans around the globe, Crunchyroll is a great option, depending on their location.

What to expect from Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3?

Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 3 will see the original trio of the franchise reunite as Ash and Misty happen to meet Brock, who has seemingly gotten his heart broken again.

Brock and Nurse Joy, as seen in Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master (Image via OLM)

Not only that, he has also been captured by the Witch of the forest, as Cilan joins Ash and Misty to solve the mystery and rescue Brock from the clutches of the forest. Besides that, the episode is set to feature several Pokemon as they will try to defend the forest.

What happened last time?

Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 2, titled Satoshi VS Kasumi! Seaside One-on-One!!, saw Ash and Misty wanting to catch Clauncher as the Pokemon himself suggested they have a match to figure out who would get to be his master.

Ash chooses Corphish over Pikachu in the battle against Misty (Image via OLM)

Given that Corphish was rearing to prove his worth, Ash chose him over Pikachu in the fight against Misty's Politoad. While Corphish gave his all, dominating the most of the match, Politoad bagged the win with a decisive counter.

Misty got to become Clauncher's master. However, the Pokemon formed a deep bond with Corphish and started training him. At the end of the episode, Misty joined Ash on his journey.

