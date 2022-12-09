Pokemon: Why does Ash have lines on his face?

Pokemon has been one of the most successful franchises globally. Its run time of over 25 years is a testament to the show's huge popularity and its impact on fans. The protagonist, Ash Ketchum, has become a hit and at this point stands as the face of the franchise, alongside his partner Pikachu.

However, regarding that face literally, fans have always noticed something a little odd and wondered about it. Throughout the course of each of the series, Ash has had little Z-shaped marks under his eyes, just above his cheeks. Though the question was never raised as such, fans have always wondered how he got them and what their purpose was.

Pokemon: The reason Ash Ketchum has lines on his face

Ash Ketchum defeated Leon to claim the title of Pokemon World Champion (Image via OLM Studios)

The lines on Ash's face have been one of the greatest mysteries in the Pokemon series.

Many feel that the lines have been added as part of the character design. The creator, Satoshi Tajiri, was credited with adding lines to his character's appearance for enhancement purposes.

However, there is in fact a reason behind the lines being there for the duration of the show. In anime shows, or art, the little Z lines noticed on the faces of younger characters are present to show that they are young and innocent.

Creators add these little details in an attempt to show the inexperience of the character. It sends out the message that a younger individual might do certain things given their lack of knowledge. They are added to deem the character young.

A part of the community found amusement in the design. Given that they were in the shape of lightning bolts, they stated that Ash had survived Voldemort twice. Others were of the opinion that the lines resembled lightning bolts to signify his deep relationship with Pikachu, who is an electric-type Pokemon.

10 year old Ash Ketchum

Hailing from Pallet Town, Ash made it his goal to become a Pokemon Master. He traveled from region to region, capturing new Pokemon and fighting strong opponents while taking small steps to his dream.

A strong person by heart, he is brave, kind, enthusiastic, passionate, and adventurous. He has a soft spot for Pokemon and dislikes anyone mistreating them, like Damian and Shamus. He can go out of his way to help others if he ever felt like they needed it.

However, true to the nature of someone young and inexperienced, he can be stubborn, high-tempered, cocky, and impulsive at times. These traits began to affect him on his journey and he took notice of it. He recognized them and trained himself to keep them in check so they would have less of an impact on him, be it in battle or in a general scenario.

Thus, that was how Ash Ketchum matured through the years and blossomed into the Trainer who was crowned World Champion sometime back. But as with any journey, the road did not end there, as there was much more to learn and experience.

