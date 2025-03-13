Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 is set to release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Akane’s defection from Sidonia and joining up with Takumi Iruma’s group, she’ll likely play a big role in defending Wedgefort from the monster stampede in the finale.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 has at least confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 release date and time

Lady Nolyn will likely reveal her true purpose for Takumi in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 19 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 20 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 will likely see Takumi fighting the Holy Empire of Sidonia once again (Image via Studio Comet)

The Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its offerings for the Winter 2025 anime season. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 began with Lady Elizabeth informing Akira, Akane, and Yamato that they’d soon be formally introduced to other nations. Focus then shifted to Takumi’s team in Wedgefort, the town they built, where they defended it from some monsters not typically seen in the area. They were then summoned to Bolton’s Adventurer’s Guild, where they learnt of Sidonia’s moves and were assigned an escort mission.

After escorting their client to Bakilatos, they ran into Sidonia’s heroes at the Adventurer’s Guild there. Akane realized that Takumi was her chance to escape Sidonia with Lulu after he defeated Akira and Yamato with ease. She tried to talk to him there, but he informed her of where he was staying so she could come see him later. She and Lulu eventually made their way to Takumi’s room that night with help from his allies, where she asked him for help escaping Sidonia.

He agreed, and also freed Lulu since it was what Akane wanted. Lulu misinterpreted this as her being abandoned, with Akane saying she wanted her by her side as a friend, not a slave. They then decided to head back to Takumi’s mansion for safety, leaving immediately. Takumi then freed Sofia and co from their contracts with the same sentiment Akane had for Lulu. The episode ended with Takumi and co being summoned to Wedgefort for a monster stampede.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 should open up with Takumi’s party, now including Akane and Lulu, heading to Wedgefort to deal with the coming monster stampede. Akane and Takumi will likely be in their carriage discussing what comes after their fight at Wedgefort, with the former revealing pivotal information about Sidonia in this context.

Episode 12 should see them arrive at Wedgefort shortly thereafter, tabling that discussion for a later time. The fight should be relatively quick and end with Takumi and co victorious, setting up a celebration after. During this celebration, Takumi will likely find himself speaking to Lady Nolyn, with the episode and season ending on a major reveal from her.

