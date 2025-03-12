Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11: Akane and Lulu escape Sidonia as Takumi frees Sofia and co

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 was expected to primarily focus on Takumi Iruma preparing for the threat that Sidonia posed following the summoning. Officially released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the installment instead saw a three-month time-skip occur.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 parlayed this into Takumi and his allies meeting Sidonia’s summoned heroes. In turn, this led to Akane finally making her motives clear, breaking away from them with Lulu and joining Takumi’s party by the installment’s end.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 sees Akane and Lulu switch sides

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 began with Lady Nolyn observing the Holy Empire of Sidonia’s summoning, and their summoned heroes’ training. The heroes were revealed to be of the level of A-rank adventurers after just three months of training. Lady Nolyn theorized that Sidonia would make their move soon. Focus then shifted to Elizabeth informing Akira, Akane, and Yamato of just that, saying they’d be introduced to the other nations.

While Akira and Yamato were enthusiastic, Akane was clearly uninterested but feigned intrigue and excitement. Focus then returned to the pioneer town Takumi Iruima had helped build, now called Wedgefort. The town got plenty of foot traffic thanks to its placement, with the residents getting training in various skillworks and farming. Meanwhile, Sofia Sylphid was shown hunting monsters outside the walls along with Maple and Titan.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 saw her concerned to find a Bush Lizard, informing Takumi that the monsters were growing stronger. While Sofia said she could still handle them, she nevertheless found both the improved strength of the monsters and appearance of new ones unsettling. She theorized that the unsettling fluctuation of mana she felt from the summoning was the reason why, revealing that to have been three months ago.

Lady Nolyn is seen watching Takumi intently in the opening moments of Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 (Image via Studio Comet)

Takumi and co were then informed that the Guildmaster in Bolton had asked them to return, revealing that the heroes were revealed to be in Sidonia. Takumi’s group theorized on this possibly being a good thing, while Takumi ruminated on the truth only he and Lady Nolyn knew. He hoped that the heroes were people who’d correct Sidonia’s ways, but he was clearly skeptical of this as the heroes were shown departing from Sidonia.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 saw Akane defend her beastwoman attendant Lulu from Yamato, who was upset by her presence and called her a slave. Akira intervened to calm things down, but clearly not out of any moral obligation or preference. Elizabeth and Homer were then seen praying to a statue of Anat, which seemingly resonated with spiritual energy in response to their prayers.

At the Bolton Adventurer’s Guild, Takumi learned that the summoned heroes had features which suggested they may be Japanese. The receptionist then revealed that the heroes were visiting nations with many Church of Creation believers in order to subtly apply pressure. It was then revealed that Takumi’s team was asked to escort the Papek Company to the royal capital. Máni asked to come along out of not wanting to be alone in the mansion, which Takumi agreed to.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 saw Akira and Yamato complaining about their travel accommodations while fantasizing about the elven slaves in Barcula. They rejected the reminder of Barcula’s rules forbidding their slaves being taken out of the country. Akane, meanwhile, felt that her Revelation skill was telling her that visiting Bakilatos will give her the opportunity she had been waiting for to speak out against Sidonia.

As Takumi and co wrapped up their business at the Bakilatos Adventurer’s Guild, Sidonia’s heroes entered, with Yamato and Akira taking a liking to Sofia and Máni. Takumi made it clear he wouldn’t give them up, with Takumi embarrassing Yamato and Akira after they attacked him. Akane and Takumi introduced themselves to each other after, with Takumi telling her where she could find him if she wanted to talk more.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 saw Akane and Lulu try to elude Sidonia’s forces to meet with Takumi, with Sofia and co appearing to help them out. They all then met back at the hotel, where Takumi revealed he was Japanese despite his appearance. He likewise revealed the truth of his existence in this world to everyone present as Akira and Yamato learnt of Akane and Lulu’s disappearance.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist episode 11 sees Takumi dissolve his contracts with Sofia, Maria, and Reyva in an amicable way (Image via Studio Comet)

Akane seemed troubled as the conversation shifted to painting Sidonia as the villains with sinister unknown plans. Eventually, she apologized for getting Takumi and co involved. She then explained how Akira and Yamato have changed to an almost unnatural degree. Akane clarified that she used purification magic on everything she ate and drank. However, the other two focused on their swordsmanship, and likewise may have been poisoned by food and drink.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 saw Akane beg him to save her and Lulu. He asked her what they planned to do in another country before noticing Lulu’s collar and removing it from her. Lulu took this as Akane discarding her, begging to stay with her likewise, but Akane made it clear she wanted Lulu beside her as a friend. He suggested they first return to his mansion with him and do so as soon as possible, leaving immediately after.

Meanwhile, a monster stampede began charging Wedgefort, while Takumi said he planned to speak to the king as soon as possible. He then had Reyva gather the others, once again saying he planned to dissolve their contracts. However, he made it clear he was inspired by Akane and Lulu to have them by his side as his family. The episode ended with Takumi dissolving their contracts and getting an emergency summons from the guild regarding Wedgefort.

In summation

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 primarily focused on introducing a major time–skip and seeing Akane and Lulu join Takumi’s party. The episode also set up a climactic finale in the form of the monster stampede now attacking Wedgefort. Fans can expect Takumi and his team to answer the call and defend the village they built themselves in the season finale.

