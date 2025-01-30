Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 is set to release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. As the Holy Empire of Sidonia sets its sights on Takumi, it’s expected that time will rapidly progress to the point which Takumi was originally summoned to this world at.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 has, at least, confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 release date and time

Takumi and co should undertake yet another quest or journey in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on February 5 locally as well. However, some may see the installment air early on Friday, February 6 instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6

Lady Nolyn is likely to reappear in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 (Image via Studio Comet)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 began with Takumi showing Maria and Sofia the refrigerators he had built, leaving them impressed. Takumi then went to meet with Papek, first stopping at the Adventurer’s Guild to ask about acquiring mythril and adamantite for better weapons and armor. They pointed him to a mine in the town of Horas, which he could gain entry to by taking a quest to kill a monster within, also fulfilling his monthly Guild duties.

The Guild Leader then revealed that they also had a client looking for an escort to Horas, which he tacked onto Takumi’s journey as well. Riell of the Lion’s Fang then entered, with Takumi offering to let him stay at his house tonight. After they ran some additional errands, Riell spent the night at Takumi’s house, reuniting with Maple, and meeting Maria and Sofia. The next day, he departed for his own adventures, with Takumi and co leaving three days after this.

Takumi and his allies were escorting blacksmith Dgambo, stopping along the way to hunt Treants for their wood. After arriving in Horas, they entered the mine, finding mythril and adamantite quickly. They then returned home, where Takumi made new and improved weapons and armor for himself, Maria, and Sofia. The episode ended with the Holy Empire of Sidonia beginning to make moves against Takumi, apparently by sending out fearsome warriors.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 should begin with a focus on Takumi and his allies, quickly setting up whatever their next journey or adventure is. This should in some way lead to them brushing shoulders with the heroes of the Holy Empire of Sidonia, but neither realizing the other.

Focus then should shift to the Holy Empire of Sidonia, which is due a heavy focus in order to finally begin explaining exactly what their goals are. This may also be achieved by shifting focus back and forth from Sidonia to Lady Nolyn, who may have key info to share.

