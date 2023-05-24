Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, is set to be released on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. Following the successful launch of the anime series, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode. The series has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storyline.

The story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures. Along the way to Bojji becoming a great king, the series shows how important it is to be kind, work hard, and learn about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7: Bebin’s dedication to becoming one of the Big Four

Release date and time

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 6!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 6!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 6!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/zhs9tbgptA

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7 is scheduled to air on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels and Crunchyroll. Later, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, May 25

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, May 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, May 25

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, May 25

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, May 25

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, May 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, May 25

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, May 26

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some drawing corrections from the chief animation director for episode 6!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some drawing corrections from the chief animation director for episode 6!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some drawing corrections from the chief animation director for episode 6!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/IVKglFQoOq

In the first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6, Bojji becomes king after winning the war, but his friend Kage mysteriously leaves the kingdom. To lift Bojji's spirits, Bebin suggests they take a trip into town. There, Bojji encounters kind-hearted children who communicate with him through sign language. Bojji helps a crying child by giving him his clothes and later rescues a lost bird from an eagle with Bebin's assistance. Meanwhile, Kage is shown missing Bojji, and Bebin orders his snake to find him.

In the second part, Bojji decides to relinquish the crown to Daida and embarks on a new adventure with Kage. Daida, who still struggles to gain the people's trust, prepares to meet the Ranking Judge and seeks training from the Big Four to defend the kingdom.

While exploring the town, Daida assists a blind man and helps lift rubble off a worker, showcasing his kindness and healing abilities. Bebin reveals that Miranjo has been secretly teaching children how to read, write, and use sign language, prompting Daida to decide to transform the demolished barracks into a school and ask Miranjo to be a teacher there.

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7?

In the upcoming Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, fans should gear up for an exploration into the backstory of one of the Big Four, Bebin. The episode, divided into two short stories, will commence with Snake Tamer of Thin Laughter. Here, the storyline is expected to delve into Bebin's journey, revealing the trials and tribulations he confronted on his path to becoming a prominent figure among the Big Four. It could also highlight the character's resilience, courage, and cunning attributes that might have helped him navigate his challenging circumstances.

The latter part of the Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, titled Four Heavenly Kings Feast, is set to depict a lavish feast arranged by King Daida. This segment could offer a vivid spectacle of the royal court, offering viewers an insight into the interpersonal dynamics of the characters.

Additionally, the feast might also be a backdrop for significant plot development or conflicts. With King Daida's order to arrange the feast, viewers should brace themselves for potential political maneuvering or dramatic revelations, adding another layer of intrigue and complexity to the already captivating series.

