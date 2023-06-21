Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale - Desha sacrifices to redeem Ouken’s humanity, Bojji and Kage continue their adventure

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale, released earlier this week, wrapped up the series with a happy ending and left fans in awe with an intriguing storyline. The episode centered around King Desha taking a difficult decision to save his younger brother Ouken.

Previously, in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9, the first story followed an incident from Miranjo’s childhood, where she crossed paths with a kind demon kid, who initially ran away on seeing her, but later showed Miranjo the way to her home.

Meanwhile, the second story focused on Bojji's handing over gifts to everyone in the castle, which he kept as a treasure and considered a lucky charm. This took place before Bojji started his adventure to find Kage. The episode ended with a few glimpses of Bojji and Kage's adventures after they met again.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale - King Desha sacrifices his identity in order to save Ouken

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale, titled Return of the Sword King, begins with Kage and Bojji noticing a person on the way to an unknown destination, who resembles the King of the Underworld, Desha. The scene then changes to a different time with a different plot, when King Desha visits a place called the Divine Treasure Vault, where only a chosen one can enter. According to the explanation of the Ranking Official, the place contained treasures that belong to God.

As they approach a glass case where three divine swords are stocked, the Ranking Official says that if King Desha can decode the message of a sword and wield it, he will know the truth, and any of his wishes will come true.

Initially, Desha thinks about saving his younger brother, Ouken, but rejects the offer, saying that the sword only needs blood, and he wants to keep away from that as much as he can. The Ranking Official seems amused by his claim and wonders whether Desha could be the only king who can explore the secret of the Ranking of Kings.

Later, in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale, the Ranking Official takes Desha to a room where a corpse wearing a mask, with three spears stabbed in its body, could be seen sitting on a throne. Desha asks questions about the corpse, but the Ranking Official has no idea about them since it had been there for a long time with no history. They then arrive at a room called Cell and find a demon kid inside. The demon girl is the one who can grant Desha’s wish.

In the meantime, in another plot of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale, Despa and the Captain of the Order of the Underworld follow Ouken’s body that is looking for the head. As they reach the end of the land, Ouken’s body jumps off to find his head, and eventually he locates it as well. Despa informs his brother Desha of this, who then proceeds to wish the demon girl to make his younger brother human again.

In the other scene of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale, it seems that Ouken becomes human again, and Despa tries to convey this news to Desha but can’t reach him. At that moment, a messenger informs Despa that King Desha has gone missing. Hearing this, Ouken runs and barges into the Divine Treasure Vault, where he learns the truth that Desha sacrificed his memories in exchange for his wish for Ouken to be human again.

Ouken is shattered by the news, and on his way back, he meets one of the gods, who tries to attack him. However, Ouken remembers his elder brother Desha’s words, and he tricks the God according to the instructions of his brother and brings him down. Ouken then finds Desha’s cloth and crown, which he used to wear, and promises that he will bring Desha back home. The warriors of the Underworld support his promise.

The final panel of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale changes the plot of Bojji and Kage, who arrive in the Kuhya Kingdom. Kage warns Bojji against flashing the gold he was carrying. They then get to a hotel, and on the way, they cross paths with Oyabu. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage finale closes with Bojji and Kage looking at the village, where everyone is living their lives happily.

