Re:Monster episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:Monster episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. The anime is adapted from the light novel of the same name, written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada. The light novel began its serialization in 2011 and concluded in 2018.

Re:Monster is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Although the series has gained a substantial fanbase, many have expressed dissatisfaction with the production quality. Episode 9, which aired on May 28, 2024, mainly focused on Gobrou's encounter with a human princess and his learning about the growing number of his goblin tribe.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Re:Monster series.

Re:Monster episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster episode 10 is scheduled for release in Japan on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. While the episode count for this spring 2024 anime has not been confirmed at this time, it is anticipated to follow a 12-episode single-cour format. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Monday June 3, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Monday June 3, 2024

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Monday June 3, 2024

Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Monday June 3, 2024

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday June 3, 2024

Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday June 3, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday June 4, 2024

Re:Monster episode 10 streaming details

Re:Monster episode 10 has been confirmed for release on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. Additionally, the upcoming installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster episode 9 recap

The Princess as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 9 begins with Gobrou leading his former human captives back to their hometown. After using simple disguises to blend in, Gobrou makes it clear that the former human captives are now free to choose whether they want to continue their normal lives or continue helping him.

Although Gobrou hopes they will continue to accompany him, he does not express this aloud. Later, he visits the adventurer guild to get permits for himself and his companions, successfully doing so without much opposition.

Gobrou then takes on the form of a human adventurer and goes on patrol in the town. During his patrol, he saves a human princess from being kidnapped and is subsequently hired by her as her escort.

Gobrou's human form as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Gobrou and the princess grow closer during their journey as envoy and escort. However, they come across a valley inhabited by eagles, led by a Jade Eagle. After learning about the Jade Eagle's fearsome reputation and its special characteristics, Gobrou decides to defeat and consume it.

The episode ends with Gobrou taking down a Jade Eagle during their journey. Although the Jade Eagle proves to be formidable for Gobrou in his base form, he swiftly defeats it using the rest of his powers.

Re:Monster episode 10: What to expect?

Gobrou and Gobmi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 10 will focus on Gobrou and his new companions as they progress through their journey. The episode will also introduce two new characters who will become very close to Gobrou and two of the human captives. Although the anime has yet to introduce a main plot, the upcoming episode is expected to do so.

