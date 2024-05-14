Re:Monster episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:Monster episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. The anime is adapted from the light novel of the same name written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada, which began its serialization in 2011 and concluded in 2018.

Re:Monster is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Although this series has gained a substantial fanbase, many have expressed their dissatisfaction with the production quality. Episode 7 aired on May 13, 2024, and mainly focused on ending the elf-human conflict while introducing a new antagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Re:Monster series.

Re:Monster episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster episode 8 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The episode count for this spring 2024 anime is not confirmed as of this writing, but it is expected to follow a 12-episode single-cour format. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Monday May 20, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Monday May 20, 2024

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Monday May 20, 2024

Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Monday May 20, 2024

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday May 20, 2024

Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday May 20, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday May 21, 2024



Re:Monster episode 8 streaming details

Re:Monster episode 8 is currently confirmed to be released on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The upcoming installment will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster episode 7 recap

Gobrou and Gobmi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster, episode 7 starts off with Gobrou swiftly disposing of yet another human army battalion through his attacks. Gobrou later absorbs all of the human bodies using his recently acquired slime abilities. The episode then cuts to Gobrou escorting the redhead and the recently captured human soldier to the elf village. The elves scorn the human companions, making them question their presence in the village.

But Gobrou soon reassures them by stating that the Elf king is genuinely a good person and doesn't mind their presence. The Elf king then discusses their next plan to end the Elf-human war. Gobrou and his companions depart from the elf village after the meeting. While returning to the goblin cave, one of the recently captured humans asks Gobrou to give her somehow the chance to fulfill her duty of curing the princess.

Gobrou, who had acquired the medicine to cure the princess, then clarifies how the already established religion of this world works on the blessings of different gods. He also explains how his being blessed by a god other than the major gods might spark a new conflict if he directly assists the humans. Gobrou reassures the recently captured human that he'll do something about their princess's condition.

The elves as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Later in the episode, Gobrou discusses his plans to confront the human army faction and soon learns that the humans have sent one of their heroes into the battle. The hero proves to be a bit of a problem due to his power, which allows him to control hordes of dead bodies with the help of his insects.

The hero later incapacitates Gobrou using one of his gigantic centipedes, but Gobrou somehow survives and engages in battle once more. The episode ends with the insect hero fleeing from Gobrou while a different blood clone of Gobrou secretly provides a high-ranking human military officer with the medicine needed to cure the princess.

Re:Monster episode 8: What to expect?

Gobrou as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 8 will explore the aftermath of the elf-human war and introduce new characters along with the evolutions of many established characters. Although the story's main plot is still in its opening stages, the next episode will pick up the pace and provide important lore about the story.

