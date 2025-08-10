Re:Zero fan's copying allegations against Lord of Mysteries donghua is the next level "rage bait"

Re:Zero concluded its third season in March 2025 and the anime was quite well-received. Season 3 returned after about 3 years amidst a lot of excitement and needless to mention, it did not disappoint. The story was carried forward and fans seem quite pleased with what they saw. But debuting in 2025 was the anime adaptation of Chinese donghua Lord of Mysteries.Once again, hopes were high given the kind of series Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's presented. Put simply, it blew expectations out of the water with its animation, story pacing, characters and overall visual appeal. However, admist the buzz created by both series, there also seemed to be talk of Lord of Mysteries taking from Re:Zero, painting the incident as copying.Re:Zero fans allege Lord of Mysteries copied from their seriesTo put it plainly, a section of the Re:Zero fandom has come out to state that Lord of Mysteries &quot;copied&quot; from the former series. A certain scene from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's series looks to be quite similar to that of Tappei Nagatsuki's magnum opus. The characters in question happen to be the Evernight Goddess and Satella respectively.There were calls that Lord of Mysteries had not hesitated in presenting the same character concept in its series. The Evernight Goddess was the first goddess Klein became familiar with when he first joined the Nighthawks. He confirmed that she had been keeping an eye on him after he narrowly escaped the Death Mausoleum, learning he was &quot;Her&quot; Blessed.At the other end stand Satella, the Witch of Envy. She was deemed responsible for Great Calamity and was sealed away in the Evil Sealing Stone Shrine. She seemingly holds a yet-unknown link to both Subaru and Emilia. Now, it is these two characters in action (activating their powers) that fans have been claiming has been taken from Re:Zero.&quot;Rage Bait&quot; - Fans react to the similarities between Satella and the Evernight GoddessNatsuki Subaru (Image via White Fox)It didn't take long for fans to rush to social media to respond to such claims. Many were against what was being posted, not hesitating to deem it &quot;rage bait&quot; and the such. It is possible that the Lord of Mysteries's creator was simply letting his imagination and creativity flow, which is what let to Klein Moretti's brilliant story. The same may have been true for Nagatsuki.&quot;10/10 rage bait&quot; - a fan exclaimed.&quot;When character wear same dress= it's copy re zero fans as always&quot; - a user wrote.&quot;Cuttlefish probably doesn't even know what ReZero is.&quot; - a netizen voiced.&quot;Satella and the multiverse of madness&quot; - an X user commented.Klein Moretti (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)As mentioned, fans showed no hesitation in deeming the post &quot;10/10 rage bait&quot;. They felt that it was a deliberate attempt to spark controversy. Again, many also felt that the littlest similarity to Re:Zero would prompt claims that the series is being copied.Users opined that Cuttlefish That Loves Diving likely didn't know of such a scene or even that Nagatsuki's series existed. This would be plausible considering the difference in genres and cultures. Lastly, one fan hilariously compared it to the &quot;mutiverse of madness&quot;, placing the goddess as an alternative &quot;version&quot; of Satella.Also read:Lord of Mysteries episode 8 highlightsRe:Zero anime might face the heat after Alphapolis' acquisition of White FoxWhite Fox Studio founder's latest comments clear doubts over Re:Zero anime's future