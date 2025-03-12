Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. Released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, episode 15 focuses on the intense battle between Wilhelm and the resurrected Theresia, his late wife.

Their emotional confrontation reaches its peak with the arrival of Heinkel and Reinhard, whose intervention ultimately leads to Theresia's demise. In her final moments, her memories return, offering a glimpse into her past and revealing her story through flashbacks.

With another hard-fought yet bittersweet victory for Team Subaru, episode 16 is expected to shift focus to the remaining battles, potentially unveiling the outcomes of some of these critical confrontations.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 release date, time, and countdown

Wilhelm vs. Theresia unfolds (Image via White Fox)

According to the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 will be released on several Japanese TV platforms on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version will be out earlier on the same day, due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 19 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 19 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 10:30 PM

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15?

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 is going to air on various TV channels across Japan, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, SunTelevision, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

Japanese audiences can also watch this beloved isekai on several regional streaming platforms, including U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, providing flexible and unlimited viewing options across the country.

As for international fans, episode 15 will be available for streaming on global platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and others.

For fans in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is streaming the show, allowing viewers in these regions to catch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14: A brief recap

Theresia and Wilhelm share a kiss in her flashbacks (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14, titled Theresia van Astrea, shifts its focus to the emotional battle between Wilhelm and the reanimated Theresia. The episode delves deep into her story, opening with a brief flashback of their first encounter before transitioning to their present confrontation.

Despite Wilhelm's best efforts, Theresia easily overpowers him. The battle takes a turn when Heinkel arrives, drawing Theresia's attention away from Wilhelm. Unable to redirect her focus, Wilhelm watches helplessly as Heinkel—outmatched by the former Sword Saint—faces imminent defeat. However, just as Theresia is about to strike the final blow, Reinhard enters, stopping her attack.

Expand Tweet

As Reinhard unsheathes his sword, Wilhelm pleads with him not to kill her, but Reinhard remains resolute, reminding Wilhelm that the real Theresia is already gone and that this reanimated version cannot be allowed to roam free. Theresia's attack nears Reinhard, but he strikes her down, restoring the light in her eyes as her memories return.

A series of flashbacks unveils her past—how she received the Sword Saint's blessing, the burden it placed on her, and how her initial inability to bear that responsibility led to deaths of her close ones. The story further explores her budding romance with Wilhelm, who took on the duty of wielding the sword in her place.

Theresia is forced to bear the burden of the title of Sword Saint (Image via White Fox)

Their happiness was cut short when Theresia chose to fight against the White Whale, which led to her losing the Sword Saint's blessing as it got passed to Reinhard. Ultimately, she crossed paths with the Witch of Vainglory, Pandora and lost her life.

Back in the present, Theresia shares a heartfelt farewell with Wilhelm before passing away in his arms. Afterward, Heinkel blames Reinhard for Theresia's death, but Wilhelm intervenes, asking Reinhard if he regrets his actions. Reinhard stands firm in his decision.

The episode ends on a somber note as Wilhelm acknowledges his mistakes and accepts that Reinhard did what had to be done, and asks him to assist in other battlefronts, while Heinkel remains unable to accept this outcome.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15? (speculative)

Theresia, when she lost her brother (Image via White Fox)

With another battle concluding and Team Subaru securing a bittersweet victory in episode 14, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15 is expected to shift focus to the remaining battlefronts.

The spotlight will likely turn to the ongoing clashes, including Al vs. Capella and Lye vs. Otto and his group. Additionally, the upcoming installment may provide an update on Julius's battle against Roy Alphard, the other Sin Archbishop of Gluttony.

As the season nears its conclusion with only two episodes left, the next episode is anticipated to deliver the outcomes for some of these intense showdowns, setting the stage for the grand finale.

