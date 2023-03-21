Record of Ragnarok Chapter 76: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 is set to be released on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon or Viz Media's official website.

The previous chapter saw the fight between Beelzebub and Nikola Tesla closing in on the end as both fighters were at their limits. Thus, when Beelzebub was able to land a fatal attack, humanity was left scared. However, Tesla survived the attack, following which, he came up with some new knowledge and was set to attack Beelzebub.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Record of Ragnarok manga.

Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 may feature Nikola Tesla's final attack

Release date and where to read

Nikola Tesla as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 (Image via Coamix)

Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 will be released on Saturday, March 25, in Japan. Fans can expect spoilers for the same to be out at the same time internationally. However, for the English translations, they might have to wait a few days.

Record of Ragnarok is serialized in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon, and thus, it is released in Japan along with the magazine's publishing date.

Beelzebub as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 (Image via Coamix)

However, if fans want to read the same online, they may have to wait for some time before they are updated either on Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon's official website or on MangaHot's official website.

Additionally, Record of Ragnarok has also been licensed by VIZ Media for its English-translated version.

What to expect from Record of Ragnarok chapter 76?

Tesla and Beelzebub as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 (Image via Coamix)

Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 may feature Nikola Tesla's final push against Beelzebub after he blocked his opponent's attack, Sorath Tau: Prayer of Darkness. Upon being hit by the attack, Nikola Tesla found a new way to use vibrations, as he could use a single vibration to enhance his strength multifold.

Even Beelzebub's body has now started to give up after he exceeded his limits while using chaos. Thus, his body started acting up, using the vibrations from which he executed his last attack. With the entirety of humanity and the Valkyries backing Nikola Tesla, it seems like Beelzebub is set to draw his final series of breaths.

Valkyries and humanity as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 (Image via Coamix)

Thus, Record of Ragnarok chapter 76 will most likely feature Nikola Tesla executing his final attack. However, it is difficult to say if he will successfully defeat Beelzebub or not. Nevertheless, with both fighters left weak from the battle, the upcoming chapter should surely reveal the fight's winner.

Recap of Record of Ragnarok chapter 75

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75, titled Towards the Future, saw Tesla using Gematria Zone to attack Beelzebub, as the Lord of the Flies was left in the defensive.

Seeing this, Adamantite angrily suggests that Beelzebub should use chaos once again. However, Zeus knew that Beelzebub's body had far exceeded its limits.

Eventually, Beelzebub's body started to give away, although Lilith's spell kept him alive. Using the circumstances, Beelzebub used his body's vibrations to enhance his Sorath Tau and attack Tesla.

Beelzebub as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 (Image via Coamix)

Fortunately for humanity, Tesla blocked the attack as he refused to give up. After observing Beelzebub's attack, Tesla came up with his own strategy that saw him increase his strength through his Tesla Coil.

