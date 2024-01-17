Rediscovered edit of Messi playing football with Goku, Naruto, and Luffy has anime fans going wild

Fans have recently rediscovered an old edit of Lionel Messi scoring a goal with Naruto, Luffy, and Goku. Before this, an edit of Christiano Ronaldo assisted by Sasuke, Zoro, and Vegeta had gone viral as well and was equally loved by anime and football enthusiasts.

It is interesting to note that the characters used in Ronaldo's edit are the deuteragonists, whereas those used in Messi's edit are the protagonists of their respective shows (One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z).

While some anime fans admired the creativity and beauty of this fantastic edit, some fans had opinions on how the choice of anime characters in each edit depicted something else. Some even criticized the choice of anime series in the edit.

Fans react to Shounen favorites like Naruto and others assisting Messi in scoring a goal

On November 14, 2023, X user Sergio Garcia posted an edit of Messi scoring a goal with the assistance of Luffy, Naruto, and Goku. This edited goal was Messi's recent contribution to his new team, Inter Miami. This edit was rediscovered by the X community recently.

While some called this fan animation the best they have ever seen, some called the animator a "genius" because it takes creativity to think of such an exciting concept.

However, the aspect fans didn't like about this edit was that Messi's edit used the protagonists, whereas, in contrast, Ronaldo's edit used the deuteragonists of the respective anime. Ronaldo's edit was his famous bicycle goal, which he scored during the UEFA Champions League.

This made people think that the animator of this edit was portraying Messi as superior to Ronaldo. Some called out the animator for openly showing such a preference.

While some fans were questioning the choice of characters for their favorite player, some were questioning the anime series chosen for this edit. The "Big 3" anime series comprise Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach, so some fans shared their views on how Bleach should have been included in this edit.

Some also stated that this edit would have turned out better if Ichigo (the protagonist of Bleach) had been included in this edit.

Final thoughts

Most people think that the "Anime x Football Player" edits started with Ronaldo's edit, but in reality, Messi's edit was the one animated first and rediscovered recently. Anime fans are now requesting the animator to do such edits for other players. However, it is essential to keep things respectful and clean with the animator because it takes a lot of time to animate such unique edits.

The "Big 3" of anime are three of the most popular anime series during the 90s and 2010s. These include Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach. Their unrivaled demand throughout the ages makes them stand out as some of the best anime series.

Due to this, even to this day, where thousands of anime series with commendable animation exist, people still recommend one of the Big 3 anime series to new fans as they are easy to consume for someone new to this media.