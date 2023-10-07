Redo of Healer manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Redo of Healer manga by author Rui Tsukiyo is known for its approach to themes of s*xual abuse and the desire for revenge. Keyaru, the series' protagonist is a healer and starts the story from a major position of weakness. However, he becomes a lot more proactive as the series progresses.

It is true that there are other series that explore similar concepts but the Redo of Healer manga also explores a very important theme: how people would react if they had another chance at life. While the series originally started as a light novel back in 2016, it is through the manga that the franchise began to take off, which is why it could be viewed as the best way to explore the title.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Redo of Healer manga.

Fans can enjoy the Redo of Healer manga via the Crunchyroll Manga app

The Redo of Healer manga by Rui Tsukiyo can be enjoyed via the Crunchyroll Manga app, which is perhaps one of the platform's most underrated tools. A lot of people are unaware that Crunchyroll has an app to read manga as they are famous for streaming anime.

Individuals who prefer to read physical copies can buy the same through Amazon. While this platform has some physical copies of the manga, it's worth pointing out that they are not very consistent on that front. So, the second-best choice is for fans to opt for the Kindle.

What to expect from the title

The story takes place in a fantasy setting and Keyaru is known as a healer, which is something that has a lot of value in this world. However, this has come with a cost: Keyaru is constantly abused and mistreated as people want to use his abilities for their own good, which leaves him to deal with a lot of trauma and resentment.

Eventually, Keyaru goes insane because of the things he has gone through and finds a device that allows him to go back in time. Since he can't erase the traumatic events from his life, he decides to enact revenge on those who have abused him and does so for his own selfish gain. While he has a caring side that is shown from time to time in the series, he is mostly a selfish antihero.

Rui Tsukiyo's popular manga is also known and criticized for dealing with s*xual abuse and some sections of the anime and manga community have been very vocal about their dislike for the title. The Redo of Healer manga is controversial in terms of how the series goes about dealing with the topic of s*xual abuse. However, the story has proven to be successful over the years.

Despite the controversial theme, the title has garnered a significant fanbase and even has an anime adaptation, which is saying a lot.

