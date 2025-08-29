Reducing My Hero Academia's final battle to just Deku trying to save Shigaraki is the biggest mistake you can make

It would be easy to simplify the final battle between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia to a simple story about a hopeful hero attempting to protect a damaged soul from villainy. This perspective, however, oversimplifies one of the series' most complex ideological conflicts.Shigaraki and Deku stand for two truths that coexist in tension, two opposed yet related ideologies. One demands recognition of a terrible identity derived from suffering, while the other sees humanity even in its most destructive manifestations. Their battle is not just physical, it's philosophical.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.The clash of ideals in My Hero AcademiaDeku vs. Shigaraki is fundamentally a conflict between acceptance and rejection. Despite all of Shigaraki's devastation, Deku continues to believe that he is still a human. He maintains that Tomura became the person he is now because of a hidden childhood trauma. This is conviction, not simply sympathy.Deku declines to dismiss him as an unchangeable villain since doing so would ignore the tragedies and structural flaws that shaped Shigaraki into the person he is now. Shigaraki, however, vehemently disputes this idea. He has no desire to be saved. He desires devastation and wants Deku to solely perceive him as a villain; he is not looking for understanding or repentance.Also read: Deku saving Shigaraki in My Hero Academia may have been the worst outcome (&amp; it's obvious why)His hatred isn’t just for society, but for the idea that his pain needs to be sympathized with. To him, being reduced to a victim robs him of agency. His identity as a villain is not a mask; it’s a declaration. And it’s through this declaration that he seeks to challenge the very ideals Deku stands for.This explains why the manga's main panel, which says, &quot;That's what makes us... heroes... and villains,&quot; strikes such a deep chord. It emphasizes the difference in worldview rather than merely drawing a distinction between the two. You don't need to comprehend me because that isn't what separates us, Shigaraki is saying. Their refusal to compromise their own truths is what sets them apart.The lingering conflict beyond the battlefieldMighty @MightyGazelle1LINKThis is how Shigaraki views deku. Let that sink in. It is both intimidating which hints at some modicum of respect, and demonic which shows he does not view Deku as the &quot;helpful&quot; person he aspires to be. #MHA417What makes this ideological clash even more compelling is that it doesn’t end with the battle. Through Spinner, Shigaraki's most devoted supporter, and society at large, the discussion goes on. Although the world doesn't share Deku's conviction in empathy, his decision to view Shigaraki as human reflects that belief. Shigaraki is still seen by society as a monster and a walking disaster even after the war.This duality persists. Spinner echoes Shigaraki’s pain, yet is also touched by Deku’s unwavering belief. Spinner serves as a vehicle for the notion that human suffering, loss, and grief may be found even in villainy. Shigaraki is angry at the world's inability to recognize that subtlety.Also read: 5 new-gen heroes in My Hero Academia who would be great as parents (&amp; 5 who might fail)As a result, the fight persists not in idiosyncrasies or fists but in dialogue, in society's inability to recognize subtleties, and in heroes like Deku who insist on it. Shigaraki was, in fact, a victim of loss, societal negligence, and All For One.However, he also decided to be more. From the rubble, he created his own identity and turned into a destructive and willful force. Shigaraki's stubbornness and Deku's empathy both stem from suffering, but their paths diverge, and that is where their conflict lies.Final thoughts⁷⁷ @vvazzqLINKThe idea is to fight Shigaraki in his conscience since he is currently very broken. You have to give the OFA to Shigaraki so that it breaks. Deku wrapped in black whips that allow him to stand and ready for the final attack. 🙇🏻‍♂️🔥 #MHA413 #MHASpoilersThe genius of Deku vs. Shigaraki lies not in the outcome but in the way both realities are accepted. Shigaraki's insistence on his villainy does not negate the experience that shaped him, and Deku's refusal to dehumanize him does not negate the harm he poses.Their conflict represents the ambiguity between empathy and anger, justice and retribution. It forces readers to face the unsettling reality that both sides may be correct and that there isn't always a simple solution. 