Boruto anime gets closer to the Code arc as rumors of new theme songs for Code and Eida emerge

As the days pass, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations draws closer to the beginning of the much-awaited Code Arc. So when the anime's OST composer, Yasuharu Takanashi, asked fans about Code and Eida in a recent Twitter post, fans lost their minds.

The post below by Japanese composer Yasuharu Takanashi sent ripples throughout the community as fans were buzzing with excitement at the prospect of new themes for Code and Eida.

The screenshot of a roughly translated post by Japanese composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Image via Twitter)

Currently, the anime is in the Maze Arc, where our blonde-haired protagonist finds himself battling a death maze to stay alive. The master of the maze, a mysterious man, introduced as Ouga, claimed to be experimenting on the players' survival abilities.

Word of new themes for Code and Eida runs thick as Boruto's Code Arc nears

After the post by the anime's OST composer, Yasuharu Takanashi, fans speculate that the Code Arc might receive new themes. These themes will likely be for Code and Eida to personify their characters further, just like Itachi in Naruto.

The OST composer of the Boruto anime is creating the OST of Code and Eida!



We are getting closer and closer to the manga adaptation.

The artist has already composed several themes for the anime, and each one has been distinct and unique. Themes such as Become the Wind, Peace, Ninja School, and Conflict are some of his masterpieces.

The manga is currently covering the Code arc, with some critical developments coming to light. With Kurama gone and Sasuke weakened after losing his Rinnegan, all hope rests on the shoulders of Kawaki and Boruto to stave off the incoming threat.

Meanwhile, the anime has yet to begin the Code Arc. Instead, it is following a sequence where Boruto and other passengers on the Thunder Train woke up to find themselves in a strange maze. The lord of the maze, Ouga, was experimenting on them and thrust them into a deadly game of life and death.

Fans share their thoughts on the new themes

The community freely shared their thoughts and excitement with Yasuharu Takanashi after the Japanese composer took to Twitter to get fans' opinions on how they pictured Eida. The prospect of new themes does sound quite amazing, and the right beat will enhance the impact of the scenes and the characters.

1st off something different from the traditional music for Shinobi, somethin more electric, for Code somethin that reflects his desire to get stronger and his hatred, somethin simular to Sasuke, for Eida i can't even really describe it, ik you can pull it off Sensei!!!

NO FREAKING WAY, ADA SO BEAUTIFUL OH GOD

Takanashi Sensei! I hope Boruto and Kawaki can get their own unique themes that fit their new transformations! Love your work, thanks for everything!

Avi0n🍥(Road to 200) @IAmAvionGS

She needs presence, something intimidating. She’s the one in control of everything, at all times.



As with most character themes, it should reflect(haha) the character. She needs presence, something intimidating. She's the one in control of everything, at all times. I think a deep, violin tune with deeper basses and to compliment could work well.

Something that gives you an endearing yet mysterious feel would be good

bangfi @_bangfi_

Eida : mysterious, charming, elegant, serene, Since he is looking for love we add a little romance Code:Cruel, vengeful, Relaxing but painful

Final Thoughts

The Code Arc is one of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' most anticipated and hyped arcs. Code has become a big hit among fans who are eager to see him in action. He is probably the strongest member of the Kara, and possessing a unique Karma furthers his case as to why fans are so fixated on seeing him.

Code (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This arc will likely begin in 2023 and will answer many questions about Karma. It will also reveal some other important information that will change everything we have known so far. For now, fans must remain patient as Boruto figures out a way to beat the Maze and return to the Leaf village.

