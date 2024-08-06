Dandadan anime's opening and ending themes allegedly leaked ahead of October premiere

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, saw the opening and ending theme songs and visual sequences for the upcoming Dandadan anime series allegedly leaked on social media platform X. While the original source of these leaks is unclear as of this article’s writing, they’ve been reposted and shared by many other users of the site since first being made available.

However, the leaks seem to be somewhat legit, as they feature Science SARU’s branding and credits, as well as various labels and on-screen text that seem to be production-related. This is being further supported by those who saw the Dandadan anime world premiere at Anime Expo 2024 in early July, who claim it is the same opening and ending themes they saw at this premiere.

Dandadan anime’s premiere on Netflix worldwide in October 2024 preceded by a leak of theme songs

Furthermore, some are alleging that the entirety of the first episode of the Dandadan anime has leaked online. However, this leak is not available on X as of the time of this article’s writing and is likewise unverifiable. That being said, the leak of the opening does seem to show a brief few seconds of the anime episode itself once the theme song and its visual sequence conclude.

In any case, it’s also uncertain if these leaks will end up matching the opening that fans get in October, as it’s very possible the production team could redo both visual sequences as a result. While this isn’t exactly a given or even a likelihood, it is possible considering the amount of hype and excitement behind the television anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga of the same name.

The opening sequence is quite colorful and primarily focuses on central characters Momo Ayase, Ken “Okarun” Takakura, Aira Shiratori, Jin Enjoji, and Seiko Ayase. Supporting characters such as Mr. Mantis Shrimp, Turbo Granny, and the Serpo aliens can also be seen. The ending sequence primarily focuses on Turbo Granny, showing her going on various adventures in the form fans will primarily see her take for a majority of the anime series.

The alleged leaks also seemingly corroborate previous reports on what the opening theme song would be for the series. Hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts can be heard in the leak, performing their new song Otonoke. While the ending theme had not been previously announced, the ending theme leak claims the song to be TAIDADA by ZUTOMAYO.

Tatsu’s original manga series first began serialization on Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+ platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. The manga is currently on a one-month hiatus as Tatsu does research for the next arc and is planned for a return in early September 2024.

