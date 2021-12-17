Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 (leaked spoilers): Granolah defies all odds

A full summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 released today, and with it comes a somewhat surprising development. It seems that even when using his recently acquired power, Gas is still the underdog versus a newly energized Granolah.

Previous draft page leaks showed Granolah regaining his energy and reuniting with Oatmeel, his cybernetic partner. The draft page leaks also teased the beginning of Gas vs. Granolah, something greatly expanded upon by the full leaks.

While scanlations aren’t out yet, this article will provide a full Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 breakdown based on the leaked full summary.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 leaked summary and untranslated panels seem to showcase Granolah gaining ground on Gas

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 leaks

As previously stated when draft pages leaked, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 opens with Elec kicking back on his ship enjoying a drink. Elec states he’s keeping the ship away from the battlefield to escape the dust, but he also has unfinished business to attend to. As of now, it’s unclear what this business is.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 then shows Oil and Macki cornering Monaito, asking him where Vegeta is and threatening violence if they don’t tell him. Perspective cuts to Vegeta and Granolah, where Vegeta is telling Granolah to hurry and eat the Senzu Bean. Granolah obliges, in shock at how quick the recovery is.

Granolah then heads to Monaito and saves him just in time, knocking Macki and Oil into some rocks. Gas realizes Granolah now has his energy back. Monaito then gives Granolah his old partner Oatmeel, and the two have a touching reunion where Granolah says he needs Oatmeel. As Granolah releases energy and prepares to fight Gas, his left eye begins to change.

Chapter 79 last Spoilers since there’s not much going on in this CH:



Granolah tells Gas that he’s Gas’ opponent, which Gas confirms. Goku is then put down by Gas as the villain heads towards Granolah, making two small forearm shields in the process. The main fight of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 begins, the first move being an unsuccessful lunge at Granolah by Gas.

The two then go back and forth for a majority of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79, with Gas using energy weapons and Granolah continuing to deflect them. One of the great parts of this fight is that Oatmeel is genuinely helping Granolah, letting him know attacks are coming that even Granolah says he didn’t see. Granolah eventually tells Gas that the energy weapons won’t work on him after simultaneously blocking dozens of Ki kunai.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 quickly cuts to Vegeta and Goku, who’re watching the battle intently. The two seem to have a conversation with each other here about how Granolah is a much better fighter than either of them had imagined. The chapter then cuts back to Gas vs. Granolah, where readers see Granolah land a powerful punch.

Now cutting between the fight and the spectators, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 shows Goku and Vegeta wondering why Gas is only using energy weapons. The two suspect it’s the power he received from the Dragon Balls, but Monaito disputes this, saying Gas has used that technique for a long time.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 then resumes Gas vs. Granolah, showing Gas continuing to use Ki weapons to no avail. Granolah teases Gas, saying if that’s all the power Gas has, he won’t defeat Granolah. Suddenly, Gas attacks Granolah with a large standard Ki blast, shocking Goku and everyone else present.

Granolah comments on Gas hiding his new power, to which the latter replies that he wanted to beat Granolah with his technique and power, not the Dragon Balls.' Granolah responds with a Ki blast of his own, but Gas dodges using Instant Transmission.

This sudden use of Instant Transmission shocks Goku and Vegeta, and Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 then shows a fast-paced Instant Transmission battle between Gas and Granolah. Gas then tells Granolah he has even more power than Granolah does, before punching the Cerealian in the stomach and sending him flying with a Ki blast. Interestingly enough, everyone present (including Gas) seems to be shocked at the power Gas now has.

Granolah returns to the battlefield, now without his jacket, telling Gas he hasn’t seen all of Granolah’s power yet. This kicks off the final leg of their Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 fight, which showcases their use of Instant Transmission in a back-and-forth. Goku comments on being a little annoyed that they can use the technique so easily.

Vegeta then points out that Granolah has an advantage, as Gas is not used to Instant Transmission and therefore teleporting in erratic ways. Granolah and Gas then each land two big punches on each other, as Vegeta comments Granolah’s precision seemingly is giving him the edge he needs to win. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 then ends with Granolah looking defiantly at Gas, who’s starting to seem angry and worried.

In summation

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 seems to start off Granolah vs. Gas with some great action sequences. Even better is the characterization of Gas worked into these action sequences, particularly his pride, showcased by the initial use of only his technique.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 also provides an interesting flip, with Goku being the one annoyed at other’s strengths and Vegeta being the voice of reason for them. The chapter also does a great job of setting up mystique for the future via Elec’s proclamation of having more business to attend to.

Overall, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 seems to be a high quality chapter, which gives fans a great kick start to Granolah vs. Gas. Be sure to support Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79’s official release on December 19, 2021 through various Shueisha Shonen Jump platforms.

