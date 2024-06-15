Kaiju No. 8 season 2 rumored to be already in development

Saturday, June 15, 2024 saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable general anime news source @SugoiLITE (Sugoi) claim that Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is already in development. The news comes shortly after the release of the anime’s 10th episode overall, and just minutes after the franchise officially announced a new mobile and PC game.

While Sugoi doesn’t provide a specific source for this Kaiju No. 8 season 2 info, there are several other less reliable X accounts who are also general anime news corroborating the claim. Again, while these accounts in and of themselves aren’t as trustworthy as Sugoi, their corroborating Sugoi’s info almost simultaneously as it was first posted suggests the rumor to be true.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 allegedly in production before the first season even ends

One encouraging aspect of the above Kaiju No. 8 season 2 rumor is that it speaks to how successful the series has been following the impressive marketing done for it. Crunchyroll and Shueisha have both clearly gone out of their way to make sure the series is as successful as possible, and it seems that effort is already paying off before season 1 even ends. The first season is set to conclude in the coming weeks with the release of its 12th episode.

While there is no information on the alleged second season beyond what’s stated above as of this article’s writing, there are a few things fans can likely expect from the second season. Firstly, season 1 seems set to end by completing the Kaiju No. 8 Captured arc, which would take it through chapter 39 in the manga. As of this article’s writing, the manga is currently progressing through the Second Wave arc, and most recently released its 108th chapter.

Considering where the manga is currently and how much time season 2’s production should take, it seems very likely that season 2 will take fans through the end of the Second Wave arc. While this would also necessitate a two-cour second season, it’s certainly possible to do so if Production I.G chooses to go that route.

Fans can also expect Kaiju No. 8 season 2 to up the ante with respect to budget and overall production, again assuming this rumor of season 2’s extremely early development to be true. While Production I.G has far from skimped on the first season’s production value, they were surely more conservative with the first season than they would be with a second.

Author and illustrator Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series first began serialization in July 2020 on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. Of the manga’s 108 currently available chapters, 97 have been collected into 12 volumes with a 13th releasing in July. 10 of the 12 released have been translated into English.

