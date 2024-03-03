RuriDragon chapter 7 release date and time: Where to read, what to expect, and more

RuriDragon chapter 7 will be published on March 4, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #14, according to Shueisha's official source, MangaPlus. However, due to the varying time zones, the chapter will be digitally available on March 3 for international readers.

Notably, the previous chapter of RuriDragon, released on July 24, 2022, saw Ruri become popular among her classmates after they had learned about her identity as a half-dragon. She also let Yoshioka, a classmate, touch her horns.

Later, she realized during a class that she had awakened her third dragon ability. As the manga is set to return after a long hiatus, fans are hyped to see what happens in RuriDragon chapter 7.

RuriDragon chapter 7 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the Shueisha-affiliated platform, MangaPlus, RuriDragon chapter 7 will be released on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, most manga enthusiasts outside Japan will have access to the chapter on March 3, 2024.

Here are the release dates and times for RuriDragon chapter 7, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 3 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 3 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 3 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 3 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 3 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 3 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 4 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 4 12:30 AM

Where to read RuriDragon chapter 7?

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

RuriDragon chapter 7 can be digitally read on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Shonen Jump+ App and Viz Media's site. However, the manga is returning to Weekly Shonen Jump for a limited five-chapter run for the next five weeks.

Following that, the manga series will move Shonen Jump+ application on April 22, where it will be exclusively available in digital mode. Notably, on the Shonen Jump+ app, the manga will follow a biweekly release schedule.

RuriDragon chapter 6 recap

Expand Tweet

RuriDragon chapter 6, titled Can't Blame Her, kicked off with Ruri and her childhood friend, Yuka, going to school together on a rainy day. The latter felt jealous after realizing that the rainy weather didn't bother Ruri much.

At school, Ruri's friends welcomed her by referring to her as a "dragon." One of her friends asked her whether the dragons truly existed. The chapter revealed that Ruri's mother never told the class about her daughter being a dragon.

That's why, they started a guessing game regarding Ruri's actual identity. Nevertheless, Ruri revealed that she never met a dragon in her life, which shocked her friends. She even let Yoshioka (a classmate) touch her horns as an apology for burning his hair.

Ruri, as seen in chapter 6 (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Yuka and others Kashino realized that Ruri had become popular after the fire-breathing incident.

However, some, like Maeda, were still scared of her. Ruri understood that there were reasons for them to be scared, but she also disclosed that she had been practicing to control her "misfires."

Kashiro suggested they research Ruri's secrets behind the flame breathing, which could allow Maeda to show interest in the dragon girl. Ruri, who was gulping down her food, couldn't say no to that.

Later in the class, Yuka felt that her head was hurting due to static electricity. At that moment, the class turned towards Ruri, who generated shockwaves. The chapter ended with the revelation that Aoki Ruri's third dragon ability was electro-static discharge.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 7 (speculative)

Ruri's third dragon power, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

As RuriDragon chapter 7 marks the return of the manga after a year and a half, it's difficult to say whether or not the manga will pick up from the previous chapter. However, that would be the most likely scenario, given how the chapter ended on a cliffhanger.

Moreover, the author Masaoki Shindo can give a brief recap about the narrative before picking up the events from the previous issue. Nonetheless, fans can stay hyped as chapter 7 will see the return of Aoki Ruri, Yuka, and other beloved characters.

Also read:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wins Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Luffy wins best main character in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Kagurabachi chapter 23 release date and time

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 highlights