Rurouni Kenshin episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 11 is set to release on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. With round one against the Oniwabanshu ending with Team Kenshin's victory, fans are excited to see the rematch between the two groups in the upcoming installment. Likewise, many are curious as to whether or not Yahiko Myojin will be healthy enough to be involved in the rematch.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what's next for Kenshin and co. in the 2023 readaptation of the world-famous manga series. However, there are sadly no verifiable spoilers available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 11 at the time of this article's writing.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 11 to likely see 2v1 matchup for Sanosuke and Yahiko and two different 1v1s for Kenshin

Release date, time, and where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 11 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, September 15, 2023. For a few international fans, this translates to a Saturday night release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll about an hour after it premieres in Japan. Rurouni Kenshin episode 11 is set to become available on the platform at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, September 14

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, September 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, September 14

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, September 14

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, September 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, September 14

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, September 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, September 15

Episode 10 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 began a week after the previous installment, with both Team Kenshin and the Oniwabanshu fully healed. Team Kenshin minus Sanosuke was seen enjoying breakfast together, with Sanosuke then returning and being cold to Megumi Takani. Megumi then ran into a disguised Han'nya, who set up a meeting between her and Kanryu Takeda.

At the meeting, Kanryu threatened the lives of everyone from Team Kenshin if Megumi didn't voluntarily return to him. She obliged, leaving Team Kenshin a letter claiming she went home to Aizu, which they clearly saw through. Kenshin, Sanosuke, and Yahiko then departed for Kanryu's mansion with the goal of rescuing Megumi. At the mansion, Kanryu threatened to torture Megumi for the Spiderweb refinement process if she didn't voluntarily make it herself.

Megumi then pulled a dagger on Kanryu and was able to wound him, not mortally so, before Aoshi Shinomori intervened. Team Kenshin then showed up despite Kanryu asserting that they'd have no reason to go after Megumi. Kanryu then instructed Aoshi to take Megumi to the third floor and keep her hostage there, while Han'nya encountered Team Kenshin below as the episode ended.

What to expect from episode 11 (speculative)

With Team Kenshin having already run into their first Oniwabanshu member in Rurouni Kenshin episode 11, the matchups for the fight will likely begin taking shape. There is also one member of the Oniwabanshu whom fans haven't met yet, known from previous cast announcements. There's also Aoshi to deal with in addition to this yet-to-be-introduced Oniwabanshu member.

Likewise, Rurouni Kenshin episode 11 will possibly see Yahiko and Sanosuke team up against Han'nya while urging Kenshin to press forward and find Megumi. Kenshin will then likely run into this yet-to-be-introduced Oniwabanashu character before eventually fighting Aoshi by himself. With Beshimi seemingly out of the picture, there's no other matchup configuration that seems plausible, assuming Yahiko will indeed be fighting.

