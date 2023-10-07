Rurouni Kenshin episode 15: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 is set to release on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. After a brief focus on Yahiko Myojin, which was very enjoyable, fans are all ready to move on to the next major arc of the series, which will hopefully begin in the upcoming episode.

At present, fans are curious to learn about the series of adventures and trials that await Kenshin and the group in the 2023 adaptation of the world-famous manga series. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 at the time of this article’s writing. Fortunately, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 15, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 seems poised to introduce new antagonists as seen in cour 2 key visual

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, October 13, 2023. For the majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday night local release window. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best option to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on a specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, October 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, October 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, October 12

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, October 12

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, October 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, October 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, October 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, October 13

Episode 14 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 began with Yahiko Myojin stepping out of Kaoru Kamiya’s dojo for a bit, causing her, Kenshin Himura, and Sanosuke Sagara to question what he was up to. They followed Kaoru to the restaurant where they first met Sanosuke, realizing that he was working a day job. The group also met a young girl named Tsubame there, eventually learning of her Edo-era-like allegiance to a local former samurai named Mikio.

It was revealed that Mikio had her working to retrieve information on how to rob the restaurant. Yahiko tried fighting Mikio and his goons in order to show Tsubame that she didn’t need to obey them anymore, but he was overwhelmed. After returning home and gathering some key fighting advice from Kenshin, he interrupted Mikio and co’s attempt to rob the restaurant and stole the keys Tsubame had made for them.

He then backed himself into a corner, forcing Mikio’s men to fight him one-on-one. After eliminating a few of them, Kenshin and Sanosuke appeared from the roof above, scaring off the rest besides Mikio. Yahiko and Mikio then fought, with the former proving victorious as he revealed he knew of Team Kenshin’s presence all along. The episode ended with Kaoru walking Tsubame home as Yahiko revealed he got a job to buy a sakabato like Kenshin’s one day.

What to expect (speculative)

After a brief focus on Yahiko to show he is capable of fighting serious enemies, Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 is likely to begin the next major arc by introducing some new foes. Unfortunately, the final moments of the previous installment provided no hint as to what’s next or who could appear next, leaving fans to purely speculate on the matter.

While there is a key visual that seemingly reveals who the next major antagonists will be, fans, unfortunately, know nothing about them beyond their appearances as a result. Thus, Rurouni Kenshin episode 15 should begin by introducing these characters and establishing them as the next enemies of Team Kenshin.

