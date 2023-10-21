Rurouni Kenshin episode 17: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 is set to release on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. Following Yutaro’s tragic injury, which he received from Raijuta, his former master, Kenshin Himura, seems set to tap into his Battosai side in their coming fight to avenge the young boy.

Likewise, fans are hungrier than ever for spoilers in order to see if Kenshin truly does tap into his Himura Battosai side. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 at the time of this article’s writing.

Thankfully, the next episode is confirmed to be released in the typical timeslot and day that prior episodes have, meaning fans won't have to wait long to learn what's next.

This article will fully break down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 1 speculate on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 will see Kenshin and Raijuta fight for the final time

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, October 27, 2023. Most international fans will see the episode released locally on Thursday day and night, depending on a specific region. Few international fans, like Japanese viewers, can otherwise expect the episode to be released in their region sometime early on Friday morning.

Those fans outside of Japan can begin streaming the episode on Crunchyroll approximately 60-90 minutes after the series airs in Japan. Generally speaking, the platform is the best and essentially only current way to watch and support the series legally, which can vary based on exactly where viewers are in the world.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Central European Time: 4:55 p, on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am on Friday, October 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am on Friday, October 27, 2023

Episode 16 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 16 began with Kenshin and Raijuta having a brief skirmish, which quickly ended when the former snapped the latter’s sword in half. This prompted Yutaro to follow Team Kenshin back to Kaoru’s dojo, where he challenged Yahiko to a duel. However, it was revealed that Yutaro had never received any sword training, prompting Kaoru and co to stay up all night teaching him.

They then suggested that Yutaro trains at the dojo, which Raijuta approved of when Yutaro asked him. However, he seemed to have ulterior motives in allowing this. Nevertheless, Yutaro continued training at Kaoru’s dojo, quickly growing in skill and becoming friends with Yahiko. Kaoru even asked Yutaro to become a permanent student, but he declined, with Team Kenshin walking him home afterward.

While explaining how he met Raijuta to Team Kenshin, Raijuta ambushed them and tried to kill Kenshin. The two then began fighting, with Raijuta using a secret long-ranged technique to catch Kenshin off-guard.

However, Yutaro was hit in the process, resulting in an infuriated Kenshin taking the boy to a doctor and delaying their fight to tomorrow. The episode ended with the reveal that Yutaro’s injuries meant he could never practice swordsmanship again.

What to expect (speculative) from Rurouni Kenshin episode 17?

Expand Tweet

With Yutaro’s injuries serving as fiery motivation for Kenshin, Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 will most likely open up with him returning to fight Raijuta. Sanosuke will likely accompany Kenshin to the battle, while Kaoru and Yahiko stay behind to look after Yutaro. Fans will also likely see them break the news to Yutaro when he wakes up, before switching back to Kenshin versus Raijuta.

Once they start their fight, Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 will likely spend some time early in the battle focusing on Raijuta’s true origins beyond how he met Yutaro and the boy’s father. Fans will likely learn why he’s so obsessed with revitalizing murderous swordsmanship, as well as why he so desperately wants Kenshin to become his ally.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.