Rurouni Kenshin episode 7: Kenshin vs Udo reaches a shocking end as the hero's love interest is confirmed

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 was released on Friday, August 18, 2023, bringing with it an exciting conclusion to the Udo storyline, easily the best of the series so far. While it doesn’t quite end in the way some fans may have hoped, it nevertheless establishes what fans can expect from the outcomes of Kenshin’s future fights.

More interestingly, Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 goes a long way in furthering Kenshin and Kaoru’s relationship, with their mutual love interests seemingly beginning to bud here. This is evident by their conversation in the episode’s closing scenes, where both express gratitude to the other for coming to each of their rescues in some way.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 sets up future governmental conflicts as Jine Udo’s life comes to an end

Brief episode recap

Jine Udo as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 began by replaying the final moments of the previous installment, which saw Kaoru get kidnapped by Jine Udo. The episode then cuts to later that night, where Kenshin reads the note Udo left him before tearing it up and tossing it aside. Meanwhile, Kaoru and Udo are sitting patiently at the meeting place, waiting for Kenshin.

Udo explains that he kidnapped her in order to make Kenshin angry enough to return to his former self and to make the fight more exciting. This led to a flashback to when Udo first met Kenshin during the Bakumatsu era, when he was part of the Shinsengumi. Kenshin is seen slicing down all of the other Shinsengumi fighters, leaving just him and Udo.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 then saw Kenshin tell Udo to warn the others that if they want to kill any more Revolutionaries, they need to go through him first. Udo then began laughing, suggesting that this is where he began his transition into his current form. Udo then fantasized over how “amusing” it would be for two Hitokiri to kill each other in battle.

Kenshin Himura as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Right on time, Kenshin arrived as the clock struck midnight, wearing a very different expression than had been seen on him up to this point. He shared that he’s angry at both Udo and himself for allowing Kaoru to get captured. Kenshin then drew his sword, prompting the two to rush at each other, which started their fight.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 sees Kaoru express concern over this version of Kenshin she’s seeing, while Kenshin successfully predicted each of Udo’s attacks. However, he was eventually tricked by Udo, resulting in Kenshin getting stabbed in the shoulder. Udo then calls their fight “boring,” saying that he needed Kenshin to feel more anger.

He then used a slightly stronger version of Shin No Ippo on her, which paralyzed her lung function. Udo claimed Kaoru had two minutes left, prompting Kenshin to get even angrier. He attacks Udo, who proclaims that Hitokiri Battosai has returned in the aftermath. Kenshin promises to kill Udo, to which he responds that such a line is fit for a Hitokiri.

Kaoru Kamiya as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 then sees Udo rush at Kenshin but pull back due to how different Kenshin’s aura now is. Kenshin tells Udo to release the Shin No Ippo, but Udo says that either Kaoru herself must break it or Udo must be killed. However, Udo says it’s impossible to kill him and uses Shin No Ippo on himself to draw out his latent strength.

Udo declares himself the stronger of the two afterwards, adding that he hasn’t had to use this technique since leaving the Shinsengumi 15 years ago. Kenshin seemingly doesn’t care, getting into a low stance and warning Udo that his death is now absolute since Kenshin promised to kill him. Udo then charged at Kenshin, confident that he could win due to Kenshin’s use of a Sakaboto.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 does see Udo dodge Kenshin’s sword-draw technique, but the latter follows this up by breaking Udo’s right arm with his sheath. Kenshin then prepares to kill Udo as Kaoru watches in horror. However, Kenshin hesitates, which Udo points out and questions since it’s such an easy choice to kill him to save Kaoru.

Expand Tweet

Kenshin says that he must return to a Hitokiri to protect Kaoru, as Udo begs to taste Kenshin’s blade while in this state. Just as Kenshin is about to make contact, Kaoru remembers Kenshin’s words regarding swords, tears flowing down her face. She’s then able to break free from the Shin No Ippo, telling Kenshin that he can’t return to being a Hitokiri by using a murderous sword.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 sees Kenshin rush to her, to which she says she’s fine and points out that Kenshin’s normal speech pattern has returned. However, Udo then appears behind them, saying that he must be losing his touch if Kaoru broke his Shin No Ippo. Kenshin warns Udo that he has no chance of winning, seemingly preparing to strike Kenshin. However, Udo instead stabs himself in the heart, intent on taking his own life if Kenshin won’t take it for him.

Expand Tweet

Udo then reveals that a government official hired him and that a power struggle similar to the Bakumatsu era is still unfolding in the contemporary government. He even attributes who he currently is to this fact, adding that he rarely chooses his own targets. In his final breaths, Udo implies that Kenshin won’t be able to shut away his Hitokiri side for long, a sentiment Kenshin seemingly agrees with by thinking of the phrase “a Hitokiri is only that until he dies.”

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 then sees Kenshin and Kaoru head home. On the way, Kaoru thanks Kenshin for saving her, prompting Kenshin to in turn thank her for stopping him from returning to his old ways. The episode ended with Kenshin apologizing for getting blood on Kaoru’s indigo ribbon, while Kenshin told Udo to watch from hell as he never, ever returns to being Hitokiri Battosai.

Episode review

Expand Tweet

Without a doubt, Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 is the best the series has been so far. While the ending of Udo taking his own life may disappoint some fans, essentially everything up to that point has been universally enjoyable. A significant amount of this enjoyment stems from Kenshin and Udo’s fight, which is engaging without being too overproduced.

The episode is also quite engaging for Kenshin’s reaction to Kaoru being in such grave danger, and likewise for how she responds to seeing him return to such a feral state. This is arguably the strongest point of the episode, as it clearly establishes the feelings the two have for each other heading into whatever’s next for their group.

In summation

While it’s unclear what threat will follow Jine Udo beyond Rurouni Kenshin episode 7, the late killer’s words suggest it’ll be another government-hired killer. More likely than not, the first season will see Kenshin battle these killers until he himself becomes the target, which will likely comprise the final two episodes of the season.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.