Rurouni Kenshin episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 is set to release on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With Kenshin now set to fight Jine Udo to save Kaoru’s life, the series is clearly heating up and moving past the introductory stages. At this juncture, fans are excited to see Kenshin get his first real challenge in the form of a fellow Hitokiri.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what’s next up for Kenshin and co in the 2023 readaptation of the world-famous manga series. Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 is set to introduce Kenshin’s biggest threat yet

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, August 18, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, and possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, August 17

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, August 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, August 17

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, August 17

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, August 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, August 17

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, August 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, August 18

Episode 6 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 began with Kenshin’s group having breakfast at Kaoru’s dojo, when they were visited by the local chief of police. He asked for Kenshin’s help in dealing with a criminal who has been targeting Shogunate government officials who were former revolutionaries. Kenshin seemingly knew who they were talking about as the conversation went on.

Kenshin and Sanosuke agreed to help, heading to the home of another government official and preparing for Udo’s attack. When he did finally appear, Kenshin and Sanosuke were able to stop him from completing his assassination for the first time in years. While departing, he proclaimed that Kenshin was his new target and that they’d meet again very soon.

Kenshin and Sanosuke then departed, with the former asking the latter to stay at the dojo with Kaoru and Yahiko while he went elsewhere. Kaoru immediately left to find Kenshin as soon as Sanosuke told her the news, which Udo overheard. The episode ended with Kaoru finding Kenshin but being kidnapped by Udo, which set up a rematch between him and Kenshin.

What to expect (speculative)

Before focusing on Kenshin and Udo’s fight, Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 will likely open with the titular samurai updating Sanosuke and Yahiko on the situation. This may even lead to a fight between Sanosuke and Kenshin, as the latter specifically asked the former to return to the dojo in order to ensure the safety of Kaoru and Yahiko.

From here, Rurouni Kenshin episode 7 will likely see the trio eventually calm down and decide to work as a team in order to rescue Kaoru and ensure her safety. While it’s unclear if Udo has any allies, fans can expect Sanosuke and Yahiko to be fighting them while Kenshin deals with Udo himself if this is the case. Kaoru herself may even get involved in the fight, depending on how many enemies there are and how early she’s rescued.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

