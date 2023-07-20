Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 is set to release on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the arrival of Abel to Lawrence and Cecilia’s church in the previous episode, fans are now curious to see if his presence continues to be unproblematic or creates a love triangle.

Unfortunately, there is no verified spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 as of yet. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for fans. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 may continue with series’ slice-of-life direction and plot points

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, July 27, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, July 26, instead, while a select few territories will share the Thursday, July 27, calendar premiere date. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, July 26

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, July 26

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, July 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am, Thursday, July 27

Episode 2 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s second episode began with Cecilia and Lawrence receiving a visitor in the form of Abel, Lawrence’s friend from his time at seminary school. The trio spent some time together throughout the day, with Abel eventually revealing that he’d be working at their church for a while before leaving to go take a walk.

Upon returning, Abel discussed Cecilia’s Divine Protection, and how much of it she has bestowed upon Lawrence. After this, it was revealed that Abel protected Lawrence similarly during their time in seminary school, which led to a flashback of a younger Lawrence practicing piano with his grandfather, who educated him about the necessity of having a Saint’s Divine Protection for the village.

Meanwhile, Lawrence was shown to be sleeping contemporarily, allowing Abel and Cecilia to continue speaking with one another about him. The two then tried cooking due to being hungry, with Lawrence waking up shortly thereafter and happily eating Cecilia’s food, even calling it delicious. The episode ended with Lawrence and Abel discussing the former’s feelings for Cecilia and a brief ending scene with Lawrence realizing what his grandfather meant.

What to expect (speculative)

With Abel now square in the center of the series’ plot, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 will certainly see his presence at their home continued. The exact role he’s set to play in the coming episodes will likely be ironed out, especially with this installment seemingly focusing on establishing his origins and friendship with Lawrence.

Conversely, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 3 may even see someone from Cecilia’s past arrive, providing narrative parity to the two’s story arcs thus far. While it’s unknown if this will happen immediately in the next episode, fans can expect such a scenario to take place at some point during the first season’s events.

