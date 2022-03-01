How much did WWE pay Lawrence Taylor to fight at WrestleMania 11? 

New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor fought in the main event of WrestleMania 11 against WWE superstar Bam Bam Bigelow. The linebacker ended up winning the match, which was held at Hartford Civic Center on April 2, 1995.

The question is how much was the Giants linebacker paid by WWE to compete in the match?

According to an article by Dave Anderson of the New York Times, that amount was possibly six figures.

“If everybody's dignity has a price, Lawrence Taylor's price apparently is $500,000,” Anderson wrote.

The linebacker was asked prior to his match with Bigelow if his fee was indeed half a million dollars, to which he responded in the following manner:

"We're not going to talk about money. All I do is sign the checks," said Taylor.

The main event contest came about at the ’95 Royal Rumble when WWE superstars the 1–2–3 Kid and Bob Holly beat Bigelow and Tatanka to win the vacant WWE Tag Team Titles.

Following the match, in which Bigelow was pinned by the 1-2-3 Kid, the crowd jeered at Bigelow while the Giants linebacker snickered at the superstar. In response to the mockery, Bigelow shoved Taylor, beginning the altercation that would eventually reach its climax in the main event at WrestleMania 11.

In a 2020 episode of the podcast Something to Wrestle With, WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard talked about why Bigelow was chosen as Taylor’s opponent.

Per the transcription from 411Mania, Prichard stated that the wrestler was big and could handle the media in New York.

“[Bigelow was] somebody that was big and impressive that you could put in the press and be able to hold his own with the New York press, and a formidable opponent. Someone who could look big and nasty, look the part. That you feel in a fight with LT would probably kick LT’s ass. LT had a reputation for being a badass. And so did Bigelow. It was, he looked the part,” Prichard reportedly said.

Lawrence Taylor’s NFL career

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants - September 10, 2006

The linebacker retired after the 1993 season, having played all 13 seasons with the Giants. He ended his career with 132.5 sacks, including finishing in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks in six of those 13 seasons.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel won three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and the 1981 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is a two-time Super Bowl winner and the 1986 NFL MVP. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

