Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 is set to release on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the outing, which focused primarily on the titular duo’s relationship, many fans are excited to see the series continue. It appears that viewers are unaware of the setup for the events of the second episode, leading to growing interest among many.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 likely to continue series’ slice-of-life storytelling

Release date and time, where to watch

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Who wants some wholesome anime? 🥹 Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence airs tomorrow! Who wants some wholesome anime? 🥹 Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence airs tomorrow! https://t.co/WOszihk51N

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Thursday, July 20 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, the streaming giant is still the best option for international fans to legally watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, July 19

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, July 19

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, July 19

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, July 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am Thursday, July 20

Episode 1 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s first episode focused on introducing the titular pair, first by briefly focusing on Lawrence’s childhood. The series then jumped forward to a late teenaged Lawrence, seeing him introduce the titular Cecilia to a young boy seeking advice. This also showed the stark contrast in their personalities, with Lawrence remaining formal when it’s just the two of them, whereas Cecilia instantly begins relaxing and lazing about.

It was also established that Cecilia’s laziness was due to how overprotective Lawrence is of her, not letting her do any potentially dangerous activities. Thankfully, the episode set up the two to attend a house call together after Cecilia convinced Lawrence to let her come. The episode then showed that Cecilia really does have saintly powers, speaking to the angels of the church and asking them to refrain from hanging around Lawrence due to her jealousy.

As if this weren’t enough, the two’s outing overtly establishes that Cecilia has romantic feelings for Lawrence, who seemingly doesn’t realize it. It was also established that Lawrence found Cecilia when she was a roadside wanderer some years ago and has looked after her since. The episode’s final minutes essentially continued laying out the nature of their relationship, ending with no real setup for the next episode.

What to expect (speculative)

J.Tea 🍵 @J_Tea282 Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence surprised me with how wholesome it is. Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence surprised me with how wholesome it is. https://t.co/hpVRu8dwrB

Given the lack of setup from the pilot episode, fans can expect Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 to continue seeing its eponymous duo get into slice-of-life situations. This is to be expected given the series’ classification as a rom-com, and fans looking for a significantly deeper plot than the abovementioned genre will likely be disappointed.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 2 will likely continue to delve into the features that best describe a slice-of-life rom-com for viewers who are traditionally fans of the genre. While the series will almost certainly find a way to uniquely distinguish itself from others in its genre at some point in the first season, episode 2 will likely stick to the basics of Cecilia and Lawrence’s relationship.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes