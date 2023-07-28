Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With the third episode seemingly introducing a new character to the mix, fans are excited to see the series deviate from standard rom-com norms.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 right now. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information likely being kept under tight wraps so as not to spoil any events.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 while speculating on what to expect from the episode.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 seemingly set to introduce Abel’s own Cecilia

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Many regions will see the episode arrive sometime during Wednesday, August 2, 2023, instead. Meanwhile, a select few territories will share the Thursday, August 3 calendar premiere date.

International audiences can stream Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. However, the platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am Wednesday, August 2

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 2

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, August 2

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, August 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:00 am Thursday, August 3

Episode 3 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s third episode began with Abel getting a fever and Cecilia volunteering to look after him. Lawrence became uneasy at the thought of Cecilia taking care of Abel. However, when he returned home, he found her asleep by his bedside dreaming of his scones.

Upon waking up, Cecilia commented on how Lawrence seemed sterner than usual. Abel then woke up as Cecilia left the room, prompting him to call what Lawrence did a mistake. Abel thought to himself that it was his fault for creating the situation.

The next day, Cecilia was treated to various foods by Lawrence, who kept muttering to himself that he had made her cry. The next day, Abel shared a letter they got from an old classmate, revealing that their old group meets frequently.

The trio then walked around the village the next day, where Lawrence and Cecilia’s feelings for each other were once again put over. Cecilia then tore her dress, forcing her to split off from Lawrence and Abel to get replacement clothes.

The episode ended with the trio reuniting, as a mysterious blue-haired girl arrived in the town and said she wanted to meet the local saint. However, she had already met Cecilia in the prior scene.

What to expect (speculative)

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 is expected to officially introduce the blue-haired girl from the prior installment. More likely than not, the girl will become a love interest for Abel, allowing Lawrence to no longer worry about his relationship with Cecilia.

Likewise, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 will likely set up Abel and the blue-haired girl as a foil to Cecilia and Lawrence. This will, in turn, give Cecilia and Lawrence the opportunity to look at the context of their own relationship from the outside in, possibly helping their romance to develop even further.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.