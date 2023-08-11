Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With the previous episode focusing on Lawrence’s origins and insecurities, fans are expecting the spotlight to continue being on him in the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 at the moment. This is to be expected, with information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as not to spoil any events. Thankfully, confirmed release information for the installment is available and should remain constant throughout the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 while speculating on what to expect.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 set to continue exposition on Cecilia and Lawrence’s origins

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Some regions of the world will see the installment arrive sometime on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, instead. However, other select few territories will share the Thursday, August 17, 2023, calendar premiere date.

Audiences around the world can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it starts airing in Japan. However, the streaming service will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, August 16

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 16

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, August 16

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, August 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:00 am Thursday, August 17

Episode 4 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s fifth episode began with Cecilia, Abel, Lawrence, and Hazelita all taking a trip to a parishioner who had requested a house call.

After arriving, Cecilia and Lawrence met with the parishioner, while Abel and Hazelita hung out by a lake. The parishioner told Lawrence about how his grandfather once helped her by quieting voices from the lake.

Abel shared his own concerns with the lake as night fell. Lawrence and Cecilia then spoke about Lawrence’s grandfather by the lake later that night. Cecilia generally encouraged Lawrence, who felt like he couldn’t fill his grandfather’s shoes.

Abel and Hazelita joined them shortly thereafter, while Lawrence asked Cecilia to speak with the spirits of the lake while he watched. Cecilia then did so in front of him, confirming that Lawrence couldn’t see or hear them while he questioned if his grandpa had such abilities.

The episode then ended by seeing the foursome return home after a successful house call, where the series’ typical slice-of-life hijinks ensued to finish out the installment.

What to expect (speculative)

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 will likely continue to develop Lawrence and Cecilia’s relationship in a similar manner to the fifth episode. Likewise, this should lead to more exposition on both their origins and backgrounds. This is especially true for Cecilia, who is still one of the series’ biggest mysteries thus far.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 6 may even see Cecilia try and teach Lawrence how to communicate with spirits. This would also help to establish an overarching narrative for the rest of the season, with the foundation laid via Lawrence’s self-proclaimed feelings of inferiority to his grandfather.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

