Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With Hazelita now officially introduced and set to be a central cast member, fans are excited to see if this rom-com series deviates from the established norm in coming installments.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Hazelita and Cecilia likely to get to know each other in Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, August 10, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode released sometime during the day on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. However, a select few territories will share the Thursday, August 10 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, August 9

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 9

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, August 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am Thursday, August 10

Episode 4 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s fourth episode began with Lawrence and Abel discussing what the former’s responsibilities at his own church were. The two were then interrupted by the blue-haired girl from last week’s episode, who introduces herself as Hazelita Aldridge, adding that she’s come looking for Abel. She adds that she’s looking for Cecilia, recognizing her as the girl from the other day when the two met once again.

The group then spent the day getting to know each other and also introducing the Great Lady Saint, who is extremely hard to see. Abel then asks if Hazelita can stay the night here, which Lawrence agrees to after some brief begging from Lawrence. Hazelita then remembered making a flower crown for someone when she was younger, questioning if she'd ever made one for anyone but this Lady Saint from her youth.

It’s then revealed that this Lady Saint eventually fell ill, with no one concerned for her health due to her Saintly status. Hazelita then asks Lawrence what he hopes to get out of caring for the Lady Saint, to which he says he wants to see her happy. The rest of the episode focused on the group spending time together, ending with both Hazelita and Abel seemingly set to be guests at Lawrence’s church for quite some time.

What to expect (speculative)

Following Hazelita’s official introduction, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5 will likely see her and Cecilia begin spending time with and getting to know each other. Since the two didn’t spend much alone time together during Hazelita’s official introductory episode, fans will see them bond in coming installments.

Conversely, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 5 may also see Abel and Lawrence begin to discuss the former’s relationship with Hazelita. This will almost certainly lead to some parallels between Lawrence and Cecilia’s relationship and Abel and Hazelita’s, even if Hazelita and Cecilia are extremely different individuals.

