Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With the last episode continuing to focus on character development and background stories, fans are excited to see the deceptively shallow rom-com seriously build up its main cast. Likewise, fans are excited to see if this trend continues in the seventh installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7 set to return to typically lighthearted romcom tropes

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, August 24, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Thursday, August 24 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, it is still the best platform for international fans to legally watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, August 23

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 23

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, August 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am Thursday, August 24

Episode 6 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s sixth episode began with the revelation that Cecilia was working at the local cafe. She decided to help out since Lawrence was running another errand and the cafe owner was understaffed and very busy. Lawrence then came in to grab Cecilia and go home, but instead ended up also helping out as the cafe got even busier.

The two then returned home, but Lawrence and Abel had to leave shortly thereafter to help with something in the village. Cecilia got sad at Lawrence's leaving, prompting Hazelita to suggest she take a bath. Realizing that this is the first time they’ve been alone, Cecilia asked Hazelita if she wanted to stay up late and talk, which inevitably led to Hazelita asking Cecilia about her feelings for Lawrence. Hazelita also shared more of her own experience with her childhood friend, Lady Saint.

Abel and Lawrence, meanwhile, were being thanked for their help before returning home. At home, Cecilia had fallen asleep, leaving Hazelita to wonder at the dedication Cecilia and Lawrence have to both each other and the local population. The episode then ended with a focus on Abel’s past and his time at school with Lawrence once the two had returned home.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering the recent emphasis on the character development of the series’ main cast, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 7 will likely return to a more lighthearted subject matter. This will set the tone for the episodes in between this season's midpoint and the penultimate and finale episodes, which will seemingly focus heavily on Cecilia and Lawrence’s relationship.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

