Saitama's final opponent in One Punch Man could be a universal-level threat

One Punch Man is a series that starts off as lighthearted and doesn’t take itself seriously. While that might sound negative to those who haven’t watched the series, the absurdist approach to comedy is one of its biggest selling points.

The series' protagonist doesn’t struggle against anyone since he can beat anyone with just one punch. The “hero’s struggle” concept doesn’t even exist, which is why logic takes a back seat and comedy is at the forefront in this series.

However, the atmosphere of the series is slowly changing and things are getting serious at the moment. The manga has already introduced a character who could potentially be the final antagonist of the series that Saitama would take on.

Should this be the case, the character might even be a threat to the existence of the universe itself.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga series.

Who is the universal-level threat in the One Punch Man series?

God as seen in the One Punch Man manga series (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

The universal-level threat in the series is none other than God. This character was first introduced in the Monster Association arc of the manga series. His true powers still haven’t been revealed in the manga. However, there are certain feats in the manga adaptation that will give fans some insight into his latent potential.

God is a character shrouded in mystery and was responsible for Homeless Emperor’s power-up, making him a Dragon-level threat. This was the first time we saw God actively take part in the story.

This showed readers that he can grant powers to human beings. In return, they become his minions and he can control them to a certain degree. Control over human beings is only possible if the subjects accept God’s powers unequivocally.

This entity also had enough control to take away the life of the very being he gave powers to. Once again, we could see this with Homeless Emperor when God deemed his life and powers to be null, and he was dead in a matter of seconds.

The entity was disappointed with Homeless Emperor since he couldn't utilize the additional powers granted to him. This showed readers that God can kill his minions remotely from a massive distance.

God also has certain cubes dispersed all over the world, which allows humans to communicate with him. He also gave Garou additional powers, which gave rise to the infamous Cosmic Fear Mode transformation. However, this was the result of an incomplete acceptance of God's powers, which is why the Hero Hunter wasn't completely under God's control.

Given that these are some of the feats teased in the manga, it is quite clear that there is a lot more to this entity than meets the eye. He was so big that he was sealed inside the moon, and Blast has also fought against him on several occasions.

We know that the top-ranked hero is someone who takes on interdimensional beings. Even he struggled against God. This is a classic tactic wherein the author hides a substantial amount of the antagonist's powers, which is later revealed in the manga rather grandly.

Furthermore, Saitama has always wanted someone strong enough to stimulate his senses and save him from his mind-numbing mundane life. This would be a great way to end the One Punch Man series, and for him to challenge Saitama, God must, at the very least, be a universal-level threat.

