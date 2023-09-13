Salad Days manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Penned and illustrated by Shinobu Inokuma, Salad Days manga has captivated readers worldwide with its authentic take on romance and its various aspects. The mangaka's artistic vision has captured a collection of romantic stories set in high school and college in Salad Days.

As a fabulous author, Shinobu-san was able to articulate the feelings of love and all the other emotions that come with it in a brilliant manner. Even though it has been over two decades, the Salad Days manga has continued to enchant its readers with its light-hearted theme of romance. As such, many new readers want to know how they can read Shinobu Inokuma's manga.

The Salad Days manga captures a series of romantic stories in a captivating manner

Where to read

Expand Tweet

There are many manga enthusiasts who want to read Shinobu Inokuma's Salad Days manga. Unfortunately, there's no way to read it in English version from the official sources. As such, fans may have to resort to unofficial websites to read the English version of the manga.

Some copies of the volumes are available for purchase on eBay. Additionally, some other websites, such as Zenplus JP, have listed the volumes for purchase on their official website. Notably, Amazon JP has all 18 volumes of Salad Days manga available for purchase in digital format (Kindle Edition). Interested readers can purchase the Japanese version of the manga from Amazon JP.

Salad Days (Image via Shinobu Inokuma)

Under the brilliant authorship of Shinobu Inokuma, the Salad Days manga was first published in Shogakukan's celebrated Shonen magazine, Shonen Sunday Super, from 1997 to 1998. Later, it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1998 to 2001.

Fans may like to know that Shogakukan compiled all the individual chapters into 18 tankobon volumes. The final volume of the manga was released on February 18, 2002. Later, the manga was published in Indonesia by M&C!.

What to expect in Salad Days manga

Salad Days (Image via Shinobu Inokuma)

The Salad Days manga explores the theme of love and all its aspects in a light-hearted manner. Shinobu Inokuma has beautifully captured a series of romantic stories with high school and college as their setting. The fascinating narrative covers a wide range of emotions with love at the center.

Moreover, there's no cohesion between the narratives, except for one recurring storyline at various junctures during the last two-thirds of the manga. Additionally, some characters from previous volumes often appear in the current story to serve as support cast.

A short synopsis of the manga by MyAnimeList reads:

"Love is something that is fresh...like salads. Days when people experience love are days that will never be forgotten... These precious memories are "salad days."

Additional information

Expand Tweet

Salad Days manga has done exceedingly well in Japan and garnered appreciation for its authentic portrayal of romance. As such, Shinobu Inokuma penned a manga titled Salad Days single cut: Yuki to Futaba. It's a reboot of the original manga series and follows the lovebirds, Yuki Kamiyama and Futaba Kawamura.

This reboot manga series was serialized in Nihon Bungeisha's Comic Heaven from 2016 to 2017, and so far, only two volumes are available. It's unclear whether the mangaka intends to release a third volume.

Salad Days manhwa (Image via Jing ShuiBian)

Nonetheless, it might be worth mentioning that there's another popular Shonen AI manhwa by Jing ShuiBian that goes by the same name, Salad Days. However, it's completely different from the one written by Shinobu Inokuma, as it describes a passionate love story between a ballet boy and a boxer.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.