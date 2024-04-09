Sarada's achievements in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex already make her one of the best Naruto characters

With Sarada Uchiha attaining the Mangekyo Sharingan at the end of the previous manga, fans were certain that she would become a crucial character in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Rightfully so, she has been proving her importance to the series from the very first chapter, despite not having used her evolved dojutsu yet.

Sarada Uchiha, similar to her mother Sakura, is a character that often gets criticized for her seeming lack of contribution to the story's plot. However, that is far from reality as she is one of the most important characters in the Boruto manga, as evident from her recent contributions in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex proves Sarada's significance amongst all Naruto characters

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

As evident from the manga's first chapter, Sarada Uchiha has been standing up for what's right against the Hokage Shikamaru Nara. Sarada aspires to become the Hokage one day, hence going against someone of the same status seemed risky for her future. Nevertheless, Sarada could not stand the injustice Boruto was being put through. Thus, she went to Shikamaru on countless occasions, telling him about Kawaki and Boruto's position switch.

Additionally, Sarada also risked her life when interacting with Eida and Daemion. She hid the fact from Daemon and Eida that she was not infatuated with Eida. As fans would know, all people besides blood relatives and Otsutsuki get infatuated by Eida. Thus, any person who wasn't under Eida's Shinjutsu could effectively go against her. Such a possibility meant that Sarada and Sumire were capable of attacking Eida and would not be controlled by her Shinjutsu.

Daemon and Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given how much Daemon loves his sister, he would not want to risk his sister's life. Hence, there is a possibility that he will attack Sarada and Sumire if he finds out about their secret.

Later when Code arrived in Konoha, she immediately went to fight the Claw Grimes, followed by a confrontation with Code himself. Moments later, Sarada rejoined the Konoha shinobi in fighting the Claw Grimes. This allowed her to analyze the God Trees created by the Claw Grimes, helping her realize that the people trapped by the trees were still alive.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, she also went to the Hokage's office, stood up against Kawaki, and relayed the information she had in the best possible manner. This also helped her with the possibility of inviting Boruto back to the Hidden Leaf Village. While she did meet Boruto, it was not through official means.

Currently, as per Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, Sarada Uchiha is on her way to fight the evolved God Trees that invaded the Hidden Leaf Village. During this, she could end up fighting the God Tree based on Sasuke Uchiha and Hidari and rescue Himawari from Jura.

Sarada and Sumire as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Such developments only in the past eight chapters prove how significant Sarada Uchiha is to the Naruto franchise. All of this ignores the contributions she made in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga and Naruto Gaiden novels. Hence, it could be said with certainty that Sarada's achievements in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga make her one of the best Naruto characters.

