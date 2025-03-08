Sarada's feats in Boruto Two Blue Vortex prove she's underrated by fans

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has seen some of the most drastic shifts in the entire Narutoverse. The most obvious change is the shift in themes, gone is the early teenage angst that characterized Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Instead, it has been replaced by a deeper theme of love.

However, the most noticeable change in Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been in the characters. The ending of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Eida’s Omnipotence invert Boruto and Kawaki’s positions. Now, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, key characters are struggling to make sense of the change. One character that struggles the most in Two Blue Vortex is Sarada.

Sarada’s struggle stems from her being one of the few characters immune to Omnipotence. She has seen her fair share of battles in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, yet unlike the protagonist, Boruto, she hasn’t been a game-changer.

Her lack of major impact in Two Blue Vortex has led some fans to downplay her abilities. However, Sarada is far from weak. The only reason she appears weak is that both the protagonist and antagonist of Two Blue Vortex are extremely powerful.

When compared to the average character in the Narutoverse, Sarada far surpasses them. She is proficient in Taijutsu, Ninjutsu, and Shurikenjutsu, so much so that she could hold her own against Hidari.

Here is why Sarada is the most underrated character in Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Sarada is one of the strongest characters in

Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

The only reason Sarada looks weak is that she is under Boruto's shadow (Image via Shueisha)

Sarada has struggled to make her stamp in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, leading many fans to underestimate her. Some have called the young Uchiha weak, pointing out her struggles against the threats shown in the Boruto saga. However, those who make these claims often forget that nearly every character has faced similar challenges. Even Sasuke, one of the strongest ninjas of all time, was overwhelmed by Code and Claw Grimes.

When Sarada is first seen fighting in Two Blue Vortex, she is seen taking on multiple Claw Grimes better than any Konoha ninja. Unlike the other battles that were happening simultaneously, where ninjas just pushed back the Claw Grime without killing them, Sarada eliminated most of them.

Another testament to Sarada’s strength is her battle with Hidari. Hidari is a Shinju born from Sasuke’s consciousness and possesses not only enhanced physical abilities but also Sasuke’s abilities.

Viewers are yet to see Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

When Hidari attacks Sarada with a Chidori, she not only dodges the attack but also counters it with her own Chidori. This is a remarkable feat, considering that the Chidori is a high-speed move. When Kakashi first created the Chidori, Minato advised him against using it due to how hard it was to control. A perfected Chidori is an extremely hard move to defend against or block, making Sarada’s feat impressive.

Many fans tend to forget that even the strongest characters in the Narutoverse were not as strong at 16. At that age, Naruto still struggled to control Chakra properly, and even Sasuke relied heavily on Curse Seals for strength. Meanwhile, Sarada’s strength doesn’t stem from any external factor, it comes from within.

Final thoughts

Sarada being labeled as weak stems largely from the many outliers that exist in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. She is in a world where even the Otsutsuki are struggling to make an impact. Even Kawaki, in the earlier chapters of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, gets face-palmed by a Claw Grime.

The Shinju are another threat that has emerged, and there aren’t many Shinobi who can take on claw grime alone. In the current arc of Two Blue Vortex, Sarada is with the team facing Ryu. This might be Ikemoto setting the stage for Sarada to show her abilities.

