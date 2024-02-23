Sasaki and Peeps episode 9: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 will be released on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on local television networks in Japan. After that, the anime will before available to watch online on multiple international platforms.

The previous episode saw Futari Shizuka become suspicious of Elsa. Hence, Peeps placed a curse on her that would force her to be non-hostile to Elsa. The episode then saw Futari and Sasaki take Elsa on a tour. Following that, Sasaki and Futari got assigned on a mission together.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 release times in all regions

Elsa and Sasaki as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

According to the anime's website, Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 will be released on March 1, 2024, at 9 pm JST in Japan. However, the release time for the anime episode will highly depend on where one is streaming it from.

This is because the simulcast timings for the series are different on multiple streaming services. Hence, depending on the streaming platform available in an area, the episode's simulcast timing will differ.

The ninth episode of Sasaki and Peeps anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday March 1 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday March 1 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday March 1 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday March 1 Central European Time 1 pm Friday March 1 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday March 1 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday March 1 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday March 1

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 broadcast and streaming details

Elsa as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 will be broadcast on local television networks in Japan. The anime will first air on AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX on Friday, followed by BS NTV and KBS Kyoto on Saturday. The episode will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Japan.

Meanwhile, for international fans, Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be added to the service one hour and 30 minutes after it gets broadcast.

As for Southeast Asian countries, the anime will be available to watch on Muse Asia YouTube channel. Unlike Crunchyroll, Muse Asia will only face a delay of 30 minutes to stream the episode.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 8

Shizuka Futari as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 8, titled Suspicion and Tour, saw Futari Shizuka become suspicious of Sasaki and attack Elsa who was from Peeps' world. However, to counter this, Peeps placed a curse on Elsa to stop her from being hostile to Elsa. With that, Sasaki and Peeps managed to keep Shizuka under control.

The episode later saw Sasaki and Shizuka take Elsa on a tour of Sasaki's world, which helped Elsa believe in Sasaki. Later, the episode saw Elsa rescue a boy from falling into a lake. This incident led to Sasaki, Elsa, and Shizuka going to the Bureau where Sasaki and Shizuka got assigned on a mission together. At the episode's end, Sasaki and Peeps prepared to take Elsa back to her world.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 9?

Sasaki and Peeps as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 will most likely see Sasaki and Peeps help Elsa get back to her home. With that, the episode might see Sasaki coming up with an excuse about Elsa's whereabouts to Count Muller.

After that, Sasaki and Peeps could work together with Shizuka Futari to bring in enough funds to help Marc get out of prison. However, there remains a possibility that Muller might have done the needful.