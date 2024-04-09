Sasori could be stronger than all Kazekage in Naruto

Sasori from the Naruto series is a former member of the Akatsuki and was a formidable opponent when Sakura and Chiyo faced him. He was from the Land Hidden in the Sand and was feared by many shinobis from across various countries. Sasori’s specialty lay in his ability to create and control puppets.

Hailing from the Land Hidden in the Sand, fans often compare him to some of the strongest shinobis in that region. There aren’t a ton of characters who have gotten much screen time. However, the Kazekages (leader of the Sand Village) can be compared to Sasori.

Based on what has been shown in the Naruto anime and the manga series, it seems like the aforementioned character is the strongest among most, if not all, Kazekages that the village has produced so far.

Comparing Sasori to some of the Kazekages from the Naruto series

Among the other antagonists in the series, Sasori didn’t particularly receive much screentime either. However, in the short time that he received, he made his presence felt and injected terror into every shinobi that ever came across this character.

As stated earlier, he is someone who has created a host of puppets, each having various weapons and extensions that can inject poison and kill people instantly.

An important fact was confirmed in the manga series, helping the fanbase place Sasori at the top in comparison to every Kazekage that ever existed. As per the manga, the Third Kazekage was the strongest one that Sunagakure (Land Hidden in the Sand) ever produced.

He was someone who showed such high levels of battle intellect that it impressed the likes of Sasori in the anime and manga series. The latter admitted to facing quite a bit of resistance while trying to kill the Third Kazekage.

He managed to understand Shukau, the One-Tailed Beast, on such a fundamental level that he managed to replicate its attacks. It resulted in the Third Kazekage creating the Iron Sand.

Sasori managed to kill the Third Kazekage in the anime and manga series, and this was confirmed when fans saw his body turned into a puppet while fighting against Sakura Haruno and Chiyo.

There are only two more Kazekages who can be compared to the aforementioned characters, and they are Gaara and Rasa. Both are canonically weaker than the Third Kazekage in the series, despite the former being the Jinchuriki of the One-Tailed Beast. However, Gaara in his current adult state is probably stronger than the Third Kazekage, but not by a massive margin.

Rasa was an impressive fighter, but his combat abilities did not even come close to what the Third Kazekage was capable of. Therefore, we have reason to believe that Sasori is stronger than most, if not all, Kazekages in the series. The only one who has a good shot at beating the puppet master is Gaara, and that is if he fully utilizes the One-Tailed Beast abilities against the puppet wielder.

